Marriott International invites you to experience a specially curated sojourn tailored to help you reconnect with yourself. Come summer, enjoy the pristine beauty of some bespoke locations at our key resort properties across South Asia. Be it an adventure, wellness or culinary experiences, Marriott is giving its traveler an opportunity to explore a destination within a destination.



The resorts have specially curated packages that offer guests a chance to explore these destinations while Marriott International takes care of:



Stay for a minimum of 2 nights and enjoy:



Complimentary Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Set Menu Dinner at choice of Restaurant

Complimentary laundry for kids throughout the stay

Kids below 12 years age stay for free

Kids below 12 years age eat free



Booking details:



Book between April 15 to July 15 and enjoy your stay

anytime from April 15 to September 30



For bookings, visit www.marriottsouthasiaresorts.com

You can choose to stay at any of these

breathtaking resorts: Weligama Bay Marriott Le Meridien Paro JW Marriott Mussoorie W Goa Goa Marriott Le Meridien Jaipur JW Marriott Jaipur Jaisalmer Marriott Westin Pushkar Sheraton Grand Chennai Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar Le Meridien Goa

Packages starting from INR 10,000 plus taxes onwards.



Additionally, guests can choose to opt for destination-specific activities during their stay. Adventure junkies can experience activities like Swimming with rare turtles at Weligama Bay while offbeat travelers can set out on an Organic Farm Trail at Le Meridien Mahableshwar. While visiting Westin Pushkar and JW Mussoorie guests can enjoy a relaxed Floating Breakfast or indulge in a Meal by the Stream. Properties like Goa Marriott and Jaisalmer Marriott make up the ultimate gastronomic paradise. Travelers visiting these resorts could appreciate a scenic outdoor dining experience or the royal dining experience. Artistically inclined tourists can choose to holiday at W Goa and utilize the one-of-a-kind W Insider and get backstage access into Goa’s rich culture of Music, Design & Fashion.