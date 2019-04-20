Rediscover Vacations With Marriott International Resorts
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Marriott International invites you to experience a specially curated sojourn tailored to help you reconnect with yourself. Come summer, enjoy the pristine beauty of some bespoke locations at our key resort properties across South Asia.
Marriott International invites you to experience a specially curated sojourn tailored to help you reconnect with yourself. Come summer, enjoy the pristine beauty of some bespoke locations at our key resort properties across South Asia. Be it an adventure, wellness or culinary experiences, Marriott is giving its traveler an opportunity to explore a destination within a destination.
The resorts have specially curated packages that offer guests a chance to explore these destinations while Marriott International takes care of:
Stay for a minimum of 2 nights and enjoy:
Complimentary Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Set Menu Dinner at choice of Restaurant Complimentary laundry for kids throughout the stay Kids below 12 years age stay for free Kids below 12 years age eat free
Booking details:
Book between April 15 to July 15 and enjoy your stay anytime from April 15 to September 30
You can choose to stay at any of these breathtaking resorts:
Weligama Bay Marriott
Le Meridien Paro
JW Marriott Mussoorie
W Goa
Goa Marriott
Le Meridien Jaipur
JW Marriott Jaipur
Jaisalmer Marriott
Westin Pushkar
Sheraton Grand Chennai
Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar
Le Meridien Goa
Packages starting from INR 10,000 plus taxes onwards.
Additionally, guests can choose to opt for destination-specific activities during their stay. Adventure junkies can experience activities like Swimming with rare turtles at Weligama Bay while offbeat travelers can set out on an Organic Farm Trail at Le Meridien Mahableshwar. While visiting Westin Pushkar and JW Mussoorie guests can enjoy a relaxed Floating Breakfast or indulge in a Meal by the Stream. Properties like Goa Marriott and Jaisalmer Marriott make up the ultimate gastronomic paradise. Travelers visiting these resorts could appreciate a scenic outdoor dining experience or the royal dining experience. Artistically inclined tourists can choose to holiday at W Goa and utilize the one-of-a-kind W Insider and get backstage access into Goa’s rich culture of Music, Design & Fashion.