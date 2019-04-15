Ever wanted a product developed with century-old Ayurveda knowledge to give you a beautiful glow, healthy skin and luscious hair, in the comfort of your home? So get, set, glow with all NEW! neoVeda spa & lifestyle products that work its magical beauty secret on you while you relax and feel rejuvenated at your home.

neoVeda spa & lifestyle products brings to you fusion of healing power of Ayurveda and modern applications. neoVeda invites you to discover unique beauty secrets from Ayurveda in a contemporary, exotic and the conventional manner. Indulge and experience holistic beauty and wellness with pure, natural ingredients & essential oils to nourish and reinvigorate body and mind. Products are designed to balance 3 Bio Energies known as Vatta, Pitta and Kapha in Ayurveda. neoVeda products are certified from PETA for without cruelty on animals. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is the largest animal rights organization in the world. For more details visit www.neovedaindia.com

Designed to enhance and optimize the total “mind-body experience” and peel away the layers of daily stress; nourish and cleanse with a balanced collection of Face Care, Body Care, Hair Care and Essential Oils. The complete range contains powerful ingredients ranging from Kumkumadi, Aloe Vera, Almond, Amla, Bhringraj, Brahmi, Jatamansi, Mulethi, Saffron, Goat Milk, Gotu Kola, Ashwagandha, Chamomile to Sandalwood Oil, Mogra, Patchouli Oil and many more.

To enhance well-being and complete beauty inside & outside, the range also offers a unique collection of Gourmet Teas and Incense. So get away from chemical beauty products, unleash Ayurveda secrets in the comfort of your home and mesmerize yourself with spectacular neoVeda beauty products.

neoVeda is launched by luxury fashion & lifestyle store, Craft House, located within the comfort of the five-star ambience of The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa (www.hotelmetdelhi.com), Delhi and by the name of Delhi bazaar Craft House at International Departure T3, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The new range is also available at leading online marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon India, Nykaa and Myntra in India and through its own online website www.crafthouseindia.com, Amazon USA, Ebay USA & EBay UK worldwide.

The neoVeda products range consists of Face Care products like face creams, face scrubs, face packs, lip balms, face oils and many more, Body Care products like body lotions, body wash, massage oils, soaps, sunscreens & many more, Hair Care products like hair growth gel, shampoos, conditioners and many more & Essential Oils like Rose, jasmine, lemongrass, rosemary, yoga essential oils, chakras, sleep better and many more.

Monisha Gupta is the founder of Craft House brand that presents the unique and mystical essence of India through exclusively designed and developed crafts. It was her passion for India, its mystique, spirituality and exotic craft which found an expression when, she set up the first Craft House store in 2000 at The Metropolitan Hotel and Spa, Delhi.

“Skincare retail is the fastest growing industry and continued improvements in systems and innovative styles have made neoVeda a much-desired brand," says Monisha Gupta.