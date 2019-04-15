Rapaport Group
|
The Rapaport Group is pleased to announce the launch of Rapaport Laboratories India LLP and the RapLab Consultation Card.
The Rapaport Group is a global provider of added value services that support the development of ethical, transparent, competitive and efficient diamond and jewelry markets. Established in 1978, the Rapaport Price List is the primary source of diamond price and market information. Group activities include Rapaport Information and Research Services, Rapaport Magazine, and the Diamonds.net portal; RapNet –the world’s largest diamond trading network; RapLab diamond grading services; and Rapaport Trading and Auction Services specializing in recycled diamonds and jewelry. The Group supports over 20,000 clients in 121 countries and has offices in New York, Las Vegas, Antwerp, Ramat Gan, Mumbai, Surat and Hong Kong.
Additional information is available at www.Diamonds.net
|
Sherri Hendricks, US Rapaport Group,
|
Prashant Bhojani, India Rapaport Group, ,+91-9769466855
|
Avital Engelberg, International Rapaport Group,