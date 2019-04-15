The Rapaport Group is pleased to announce the launch of Rapaport Laboratories India LLP and the RapLab Consultation Card.



This new RapLab Consultation Card (RCC) provides essential diamond grading information and RapNet Quality Verification. Designed for affordable B2B trading by small and medium size companies, the RCC includes BGM, EyeClean, Fluor. Sarin Measurements and Synthetic Testing. The consultation Card can also be upgraded to a full RapLab Diamond Grading Report featuring extensive gemological information and a sophisticated printed report format.



“The launch of Rapaport Laboratories India LLP (RapLab) and the new RapLab Consultation Card will improve B2B trading opportunities in the Surat and Mumbai markets. RapLab services will include the grading of melee and parcels using trade standards and terminology. It will provide buyers with customized quality control and grading services enabling direct sourcing from the Surat and Mumbai markets. Our goal is to provide a broad range of quality control services that will encourage greater transparency and increased trade for Indian suppliers and international buyers,” said Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group.



Information about RapLab is available at www.RapLab.Com and via [email protected]

About The Rapaport Group

The Rapaport Group is a global provider of added value services that support the development of ethical, transparent, competitive and efficient diamond and jewelry markets. Established in 1978, the Rapaport Price List is the primary source of diamond price and market information. Group activities include Rapaport Information and Research Services, Rapaport Magazine, and the Diamonds.net portal; RapNet –the world’s largest diamond trading network; RapLab diamond grading services; and Rapaport Trading and Auction Services specializing in recycled diamonds and jewelry. The Group supports over 20,000 clients in 121 countries and has offices in New York, Las Vegas, Antwerp, Ramat Gan, Mumbai, Surat and Hong Kong.

Additional information is available at www.Diamonds.net