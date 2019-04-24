Based on your specialisation, your medical practice needs to have the right tools and equipment. This is as important a requirement as any other, and is imperative to increase your efficiency and accuracy as a healthcare professional. This is even more pertinent if your clinic features a diagnostic section. Instead of simply toeing the line, you must have equipment that is new and supports upgradation. This will immensely improve the quality of patient care that you offer and make your one-time investment worth the cost.

Since the Indian healthcare industry imports more than 80% of its machinery from countries like the US, it’s easy to see how purchasing medical equipment can eat into your budget for the year. So, if you don’t have the amount saved, or have other expenses lined up, a specialised financing solution is what you need.

The Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan is a tailor-made option that you can rely on to ensure that when it comes to healthcare equipment, your facility isn’t lacking. Take a look at how an Equipment Loan for Doctors can help you.

Makes application easy with simple eligibility norms and minimal paperwork

Applying for this personalised financing solution is easy and you only have to have the adequate work experience as per your degree. When you take a Bajaj Finserv Equipment Loan for Doctors, here are requirements you must meet.

You should be a professional with a valid degree and an Indian resident.

Based on your speciality, as a super specialist doctor with an MS, MD or DM degree, you don’t need any post-qualification experience in order to apply for this loan.

If you have an MBBS only, then you will have to submit proof showing a minimum of 2 years of post-qualification experience.

If you are BDS or MDS degree holder, you will have to submit documents proving a minimum of 5 years of post-qualification experience.

If you are an Ayurvedic or homeopathic doctor, with a BHMS or BAMS degree, you will have to show proof of a minimum of 6 years of post-qualification experience. In addition, you must own a house or clinic to apply for the loan.

If you are a homeopathic doctor holding a DHMS degree, you need to submit proof showing 15 years of post-qualification work experience. You too must own a house or clinic of your own to qualify.

Thereafter, you only need to furnish a few documents to avail the sanction within 24 hours post approval. Apart from basic KYC documents like an Aadhaar card, PAN card or driver’s licence, you will have to submit a copy of your medical registration certificate and proof of income to complete your application.



Gives you a hefty sanction to meet high equipment costs with ease

Medical equipment like a basic dental X-ray machine can cost you around Rs. 30 lakh and a laboratory refrigerator can cost around Rs. 70,000. Even though the price tags seem a little overwhelming, you can fund them without making any compromises using your Doctor Loan. With Bajaj Finserv Equipment Loan for Doctors, you can avail a sizeable loan of up to Rs. 30 lakh at affordable interest rates without pledging any collateral.



Extends comfortable repayment terms so you can focus on healthcare

To keep your finances from bearing the brunt, the loan comes with a flexible tenor ranging from 12 to 96 months, so you can choose a repayment window as per your preference.



Gives you flexibility to take care of unpredictable expenses

While you can part-prepay your loan whenever you have access to surplus cash, there are other ways in which you can reduce your burden. As a unique feature, Bajaj Finserv also allows you to avail the Equipment Loan for Doctors as a Flexi Loan. With this facility you can withdraw from your sanction as and when the need arises. By borrowing in parts, you only have to pay interest on the amount you utilise and not on your entire sanction. This keeps your interest outgo to a minimum and makes the loan a cost-effective solution. Moreover, you can also choose to repay what you owe as interest-only EMIs and then repay the principal in full at the end of the tenor.



