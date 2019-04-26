Prasanna Kumar Rao, Managing Director, Heidelberg Prominent Fluid Controls India Pvt Ltd, received the Corporate Excellence award in the Manufacturing Industry, from Enterprise Asia of Malaysia for the year 2019, in a grand event which was conducted at Andaz, Hyatt Hotel, Delhi. Mr. Prasanna Kumar Rao said: “I am honoured to receive this prestigious award in recognition of our excellent products, services and contribution to the growth of this critical industry in India. It is a sign of the fact that top-notch products made in India are finding acceptance in leading international markets. Our team is responsible for the highest standards of quality, reliability and service.”

The prestigious Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award (APEA) from Enterprise Asia is a Regional Award Recognition programme recognizing entrepreneurial excellence. The APEA bands together leading entrepreneurs and organizations across Asia to spur greater innovation, fair practices and growth in entrepreneurship, to create a favourable ecosystem and to power Asia to sustain economic and social growth. The awards are presented to top entrepreneurs, across the region each year and ceremonies are held in over 14 countries. Enterprise Asia, a non-government organization, gives out these awards. The recipients of APEA are like none other: they have to prove their skills and experience in one of the toughest contests in the world. They pledge to uphold the highest standards of entrepreneurship including ‘investment in people’ and ‘responsible entrepreneurship’.

Prasanna Kumar Rao is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal and a pioneer in the field of Dosing Pumps, Controllers and Chlorine di Oxide generators in India. He was instrumental in launching international quality “Prominent” products in India and is currently the Managing Director at Heidelberg Prominent Fluid Controls India Pvt Ltd Bangalore. Heidelberg Prominent Fluid Controls (I) Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of Prominent GmbH, Germany, a global leader in the field of Dosing Pumps, Controllers and other crucial products and services related to mechanical, chemical and process industries. Under Mr. Prasanna Kumar Rao’s leadership, the company, firstly as a joint venture and later as a fully-owned subsidiary, established itself and grew to stellar success. Products of top quality, made in India, are exported to leading European, North American and Asia-Pacific markets: international quality at affordable prices. The biggest exports from Heidelberg ProMinent Fluid Controls India Pvt Ltd, are to China reversing the trend of Indian companies buying from China. Truly, an honour well deserved.