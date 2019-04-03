Known for his charisma and magnetic persona, Amin Rozani is a man who needs no introduction. In the short span of time, this Young Turk, Co-founder and MD of Spartan Poker, has successfully managed to make it one of the largest online gaming portals in India. Known to be a jack of all trades, Amin is one who loves to experiment and try out new things. He’s clearly an individual who doesn’t let anything get in his way when it comes to doing what he loves. The maverick’s latest escapade sees him in a never-seen-before avatar as he makes heads turn by featuring a Punjabi music video ‘Sajni Ve.’



This shouldn’t come as a surprise to all as Amin, a man packed with boundless energy, ensures that he keeps himself busy with various activities. Despite having a packed schedule as an entrepreneur, Amin shares a zeal for taking out the time to make the most of life. While Amin is a fitness enthusiast who focuses on maintaining his health, both physical and mentally; he also does a lot of work for the society, where he supports Mukka Maar- an initiative to provide self-defense training for girls from the underprivileged sections of society and make them self-reliant by educating them in martial arts.



This peppy chartbuster, sung by singer-composer Yusuf Shaikh, is fresh on the Punjabi music scene and sure packs a punch. Directed by Okshravan, the track, under the T-Series music label is sure to get the party started amongst listeners. Also starring in the video, along with Amin, are Ruhan Malik and model Sampada Garg.



Speaking about the video, Amin Rozani, Co-founder and Managing Director, Spartan Poker said, “This is the very first time that I’ve featured in a music video and it was an absolutely amazing experience. I thank Yusuf Shaikh and his extremely professional team who made me feel very comfortable right from the word go. They are the ones who ensured that the entire process went by so smoothly and I enjoyed working with him. It will sure be interesting to see what is in store for me ahead in this space. While my work in the video is important, as are the initiatives that Spartan Poker and I are constantly taking up.”



Speaking about casting Amin in the video, Yusuf Shaikh, singer-composer of the track said, “It was a lot -of fun working with Amin. It was extremely considerate and generous of him to take time out from his busy schedule for the shoot and be also be involved in the editing of the track. What many people don’t know is that Amin is a natural performer, and that actually made the entire process quite easy for us. I hope we can do more projects together in future.”



If you love Punjabi music, ‘Sajni Ve’ is a song you certainly do not want to miss out on. You’d certainly be tapping your feet to this number in no time. Watch the video here.

About Spartan Poker

Spartan Poker is India's leading & most-trustworthy online Poker gaming portal. It is an India centric online gaming hub that aims to bring the sophistication and quality of a world-class online gaming platform to gaming enthusiasts in India. With a vast variety of Poker tournaments, offers and game offerings, SpartanPoker.com, founded by Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, in 2014, has become the hotspot for Poker aficionados across India.

SpartanPoker.com offers unmatched technology, software and service to online Poker enthusiasts across the country. The online Poker gaming portal is recognized among patrons and Poker lovers alike as the most trustworthy online gaming portal in India as the portal operates under the highest standards with regards to payments, transaction management, customer support, etc. It is India’s first card room to offer a rake-based online poker model.

The payment and transactions management infrastructure at SpartanPoker.com is specifically built keeping in mind the unique needs of Indian players. To ensure completely fair gameplay, the portal has certified their software by Australian lab called iTech Labssuch that all game events that are meant to be random would be entirely random.