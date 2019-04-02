Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp – the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters – was felicitated by the Asian Tour with a Special Achievement Award for his contributions to Asian Golf.



At a ceremony held at the recently concluded Hero Indian Open golf tournament here, Dr. Munjal was presented with a special salver by leading Indian golfer Shiv Kapur, representing the players on the Asian Tour.



Shiv Kapur, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour, said, “Dr. Pawan Munjal is not only a fine golfer himself, but he has also done wonders for Indian and Asian Golf. He has been supporting the Hero Indian Open for 14 years, along with the Hero Women’s Indian Open, the Hero Challenge series on the European Tour and the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour. He also supports several players and the domestic women’s Tour. This special felicitation is our way of thanking Dr. Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for what they have done for Golf, not just in India, but also in Asia and around the world.”



Thanking the Asian Tour for this special award, Dr. Munjal who is also a keen golfer said, “Golf is a great game that teaches us a lot about integrity and strategy. It is gratifying to be lauded for our efforts, but even more satisfying is to see the game keep developing every year. We remain committed to supporting golf and budding golfers around the globe.”



Dr. Munjal is one of India’s foremost corporate leaders, championing growth, socio-economic progress and technological innovations. He has consistently demonstrated his visionary leadership to guide Hero MotoCorp, to not just consolidate its leadership status, but also expand its global footprint across continents.



Under his leadership, Hero MotoCorp achieved the coveted title of World’s No. 1 two-wheeler company (in terms of volume sales by a single company in a calendar year) in 2001 and has successfully retained this position till date, for 18 consecutive years now.



He is a keen sports enthusiast, and it is thanks to his own personal commitment that Hero MotoCorp has been associated with various disciplines of sports including Golf, Cricket, Field Hockey and Football for over two decades now.



Fourteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods is a Global Corporate Partner of Hero MotoCorp. The Company is also the Title Sponsor of the Hero World Challenge – a Tiger Woods Invitational and PGA-sanctioned event, which features the top 18 golfers in the world.

In addition to being a strategic partner to the European Tour, Hero also hosts multiple golf tournaments in India, including the marquee Hero Indian Open for both men & women.

For more information:

www.heromotocorp.com | FB: HeroMotoCorpIndia | Twitter: @HeroMotoCorp