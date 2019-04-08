To provide a platform for doctoral students to share and discuss their doctoral research work with eminent scientists, engineers and technologists

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU), organised a Doctoral Symposium to provide a common platform for doctoral students to share and discuss their doctoral research work with eminent scientists, engineers and technologists from industry, academia and research labs.

Mr. Karan Bajwa, MD, IBM India delivered the Inaugural Address of the Doctoral Symposium organised at NIIT University, Neemrana. Ms. Mona Bharadwaj, Head – University Relations, IBM India was also present.

Speakers at the symposium consisted of eminent personalities such as: Dr. Rajeev Shorey, TCS Research and Innovation, India; Mr. Rajesh Mathur, Advisor, ESRI India; Dr. Kamlesh Bajaj, Former CEO, Data Security Council of India; Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Professor, Decision Sciences and IS, IIM Bangalore; Dr. Debrup Chakraborty, Associate Professor, Cryptology and Security Research, ISI Kolkata; Dr. Arindam Sen, Director, HCL Technologies, Bangalore; Dr. Lipika Dey, Principal Scientist, Innovation Labs, Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Dr. Santhi Thilagam, Professor, Dept of Computer Science & Engineering, NIT-K, Surathkal; Mr. Shubham Chatterjee, SAS, Head Education and Academics, India. The international guest speaker was Prof. Dahilo Demarchi, Politecnico di Torino, Italy, Visiting Professor, EPFL Lausanne, Switzerland & Visiting Professor, Tel Aviv University, Israel.

At the symposium, Ph.D students from renowned institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, BITS, South Asian University, etc. presented their doctoral research in the niche areas of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Data Science, Information Security, etc. This is the second edition of Doctoral Symposium at NU and it attracted a large number of researchers. NU organised the first Doctoral Symposium in the area of Computer Science in 2017.

Prof V S Rao, President, NU said, “At NU, we are committed to deliver education that is focused on research and industry-relevant subjects. Through this Doctoral Symposium, we aim to provide an opportunity to our students to interact with leaders from academia, research labs, and industry, and get insights on their work from top researchers in specific research areas. The symposium attracted a large number of student researchers who presented their research work.”

With 598 industry partners, NU is dedicated towards forging strong industry linkages as one of its core principles. This ensures that the University is connected with the best organizations and institutions, in India and globally. The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavours to enrich their education, careers and lives and make lifelong contributions to society.

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU, is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.

About NU

Established in 2009, NIIT University (NU) is a not-for-profit University covered under section 2(f) of UGC Act and notified by the Government of Rajasthan. A premier institution of higher learning and research, NU seeks to create original thinkers who will lead the knowledge society of the future. The University inherits three decades of rich expertise and global know-how of its principal sponsor, the NIIT Group.

Nurtured by some of the foremost thought leaders and corporate-practitioners of the country, the multi-disciplinary University focuses on emerging areas of technology and management. NU is a part of a 100-acre campus at Neemrana, Rajasthan, 90 minutes from Delhi Airport.

Nestled in the Aravali hills, the fully residential green campus offers an idyllic and intellectually vibrant environment for pursuing higher education and research. Set up with the vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability, for the knowledge society, NU is dedicated to building great careers and ensuring excellent job opportunities to all its students. It has been developed as an institute of excellence to provide exceptional education based on its Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless.

NU offers the entire spectrum of academic programs. At the undergraduate level, it offers B.Tech (Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Biotechnology), 4-year Integrated MBA (Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance Banking & FinTech, Business Analytics, Communication & Media studies, Digital & Social Media Marketing), 4-year Integrated M.Sc (Computer Science), 5-year Integrated M.Tech and M. Tech (Educational Technology and Geographic Information Systems). In addition, NU also offers MBA, Ph.D programs and several Industry-Sponsored Programs.