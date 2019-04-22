Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced the availability of Infor CloudSuiteTM CRM, a cloud-based application that includes sales, customer service, marketing analytics and reporting tools. Part of the Infor Customer Experience suite of solutions, Infor CloudSuite CRM allows companies to manage the full customer lifecycle in one environment, helping them to capitalize on future sales opportunities and deliver exceptional services. The application’s new, updated technical platform provides a solid foundation for growth and offers a complete view of customer interactions.



Through new and enhanced product capabilities such as Account Management, Leads & Opportunities, and Quotes & Sales Orders, Infor CloudSuite CRM helps sales teams easily identify opportunities and streamline sales activities. In addition, sales management tools, analytics and proactive alerts help drive accurate forecasting, data-based decision making and effective team and territory management. Integration with marketing automation, Infor OS, email and Google Maps greatly improve user experience and efficiency.



The newest release of Infor CloudSuite CRM is built on Infor’s highly-extensible, framework, Infor Mongoose. This technology shift allows Infor to offer scalable support in an easy-to-use interface where users can tailor the solution to meet their specific needs without fear of updates disrupting their business. With access to better prospect and customer data, sales teams can maximize the impact of every interaction. Real-time access to operational and sales data gives a complete view of customer interactions that enables the sales team and other departments to make informed decisions throughout the sales process and beyond.



“Infor CloudSuite CRM remains a key solution in Infor’s strategy and continues to receive significant R&D investment,” said Jason Rushforth, vice president and general manager, Infor Customer Experience. “With direct feedback from customers, we designed this release with visibility, efficiency and engagement top of mind, in order to get sales people back to doing what they do best – sell.”



For more information please visit: https://www.infor.com/products/customer-experience-suite/cloudsuite-crm

About Infor



Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com



Infor customers include:



19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

18 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

18 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

19 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

17 of the top 20 industrial distributors

15 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

8 of the top 10 global luxury brands

