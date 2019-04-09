Netcore Solutions, a Global Marketing technology company, has acquired Quinto.ai, an AI chatbot start-up. With the IP and talent acquisition, Netcore gets access to Quinto's conversational AI-powered chatbot engine and its employees. Quinto’s co-founder Hrishikesh Rajpathak also joins Netcore as Chief Data Scientist and will lead its Machine Learning and Conversation Analytics initiatives. Hrishikesh comes with over 12 years of experience in Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies. He has worked with multiple international clients in life sciences and BFSI domain as an AI consultant. He co-founded Quinto 4 years back as a food recommendation platform which later pivoted to a conversational AI platform.

Quinto enables businesses to automate conversations with customers and improve customer experience. Businesses across verticals can use Quinto.ai’s always-on 24×7 chatbot for automated product discovery, recommendations, Inside sales and Live chat. Quinto can be integrated with Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack and other popular chat platforms.

With Quinto, Netcore’s Smartech gets capability of handling conversations in automation journeys riding on Quinto. This will be an industry first feature. With Hrishikesh onboard, Netcore will further strengthen its leadership through the AI/ML platform “Raman” and will foray into the Conversational Analytics space.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions said, “With the growth of Chat Platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Voice Assistants like Siri and Alexa, as well as Smart Speakers, it’s no surprise that Gartner predicts that by 2020, customers will manage 85% of their relationship with an enterprise without interacting with a human. We believe that Conversational AI will be a strategic asset for Marketers in their Martech stack and it will reshape how brands and customers interact with each other.”

Hrishikesh Rajpathak said, “What makes this a great deal is the synergy between Netcore’s focus on conversational marketing and Quinto’s AI chatbot platform. I am excited to be a part of Netcore and contribute towards its next-gen initiatives across domains of marketing and sales automation."

Quinto was earlier backed by Rebel Foods Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Faasos Food Services Pvt Ltd), who now exits with this deal.

The deal was managed by Investment Bank Equirus Capital through Propeluss, a smart deal-making platform.

About Netcore

Netcore, a global Marketing Technology company that offers solutions to help brands and enterprises in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Mr. Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore’s product suite includes Smartech and Pepipost. Smartech is an AI powered growth marketing platform. Pepipost is an API based Email sending product.

Netcore serves a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across industry verticals, like Jet Airways, Thomas Cook, Go Air, Clear Trip, HDFC, Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, UTI, Facebook, Reliance, Vodafone, Godrej , ITC, OLA, Pfizer, OLX along with International brands Seek Asia, Tokopedia, Blibli, Standard Chartered, FCMB, GT Bank and many more. Netcore, with its’ innovative marketing technology, delivers 7+ Billion emails & 3+ Billion SMSs a month, creating 11+ Billion Customer Connects monthly and handles 30+ Billion Events a month. Netcore is headquartered in Mumbai, India with offices in SEA, USA, MEA and an employee base of 500+.

