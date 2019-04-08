MYSUN, providing high yield rooftop solar solutions and innovative financing to Industrial and Retail clients and operating India’s largest online rooftop solar platform www.itsmysun.com, has expanded its operations and client base across seven Indian states in the last financial year. Adding to its presence in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the company added industrial and institutional clients in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the just concluded the financial year 2018-19. Over the past year, the company also established a wide installation and service network to provide a seamless 25 years solar journey to its clients.



The company is gearing up for exponential growth in the new financial year 2019-20 and has already bagged new orders totalling 11MW just over the last few weeks. These projects are getting executed in Pune, Ratnagiri, Baramati, Washim, Nanded and other cities in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. MYSUN is strengthening its regional presence across all the key states in India including the Southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. These projects will result in significant energy bill savings for industries and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) giving them a respite from the high and ever-rising energy bills.



Commenting on the development, Gagan Vermani, Founder and CEO of MYSUN said, “Our continued focus on being close to the customer for service and our engineering capabilities are helping us win the trust of our customers. Solar is a 25 Year journey and therefore requires very sound engineering, robust and safe installation practices and the mindset to provide long term service support. Our solutions and services are tailor-made for our industrial and SME clients.”



Mr Hemandra Tongaya of Swastik Polytex Pvt Ltd, one of MYSUN’s recent clients, said, "Going solar has helped us save at least Rs 44 Lac on our energy bills. This has a direct impact on our profitability. Today when I look at my rooftop, I feel proud of my decision to go solar.”



Another old client of MYSUN Mr Rajesh Chadha of Update Prints recently awarded a repeat business to MYSUN. “We got a 231kW rooftop solar system installed by MYSUN one year back. After looking at the service and performance of the system over the past one year, we have decided to add more solar capacity and have asked MYSUN to do the same for us.”

About MYSUN

MYSUN is an innovative technology backed rooftop solar solutions and services company. It caters to energy consumers across residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings. Offering a pioneering customer experience and redefining the way solar energy systems are bought and sold in India, MYSUN utilizes the latest technology to assure high quality performing solar systems. Its unique online platform www.itsmysun.com caters to thousands of energy consumers every day across the country enabling their respective solar journeys.