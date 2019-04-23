Say goodbye to the days of mustering the embarrassment of borrowing money from a relative or friend. Month-end or early-month days will no longer be crucial and testing, whether it’s a salary delay or an immediate medical expense, we finally have a solution. Money Loji, a modern money ending platform, has launched its App, which offers Quickest and the most secure loans to salaried professionals for an immediate requirement with flexible repayment options starting from 7 days to a maximum of 90 days. They follow a unique three-step process – Application, Approval, Disbursement which is carried out within 3-4 minutes. The eligibility criterion is a minimum in-hand salary of ₹20,000/month and a minimum age of 23 years. The application requires the users to upload an Identity Proof, an Address Proof, last 3 months Bank Statement alongside the salary slips.

For meeting unexpected medical expenses, purchasing a new gadget or appliance, planning a short trip or a short-term education course, monthly rents or advancing someone urgent funds, hospital bills, or EMIs on personal loans, housing loans, and insurance policies, Money Loji App is an ideal platform for salaried professionals.

It ensures security and reduces chances of data misuse backed by world-class security protocols to encrypt all your data, whether you need to borrow 10,000 or an instant short-term loan of 1,00,000 rupees.

The USP of the App is its flexible repayment process. You can pay in one EMI if the tenure of the loan is below 30 days, while you get an option to pay in three easy EMIs if your loan tenure is above 30 days and up to 90 days.

The latest technologies in AI for application and disbursement will ensure that the loan amount is credited to your account in just a few clicks, that too in the comfort of your home.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Binit Kumar, CEO, Money Loji, said, “it's the most unique platform because of no manual interference and disbursement happening within 5 minutes. Being a registered NBFC it gives us an upper hand among various fintech lending platforms present in India as it not only provides us the flexibility in terms of product changes but also confidence among the consumers. Unsecured Personal loan business with customers having flexible credit scores has seen a growth of 33% as compared to last year. The payday loan market in India has been currently estimated at 80,000 cr and is only going up YOY basis. We will be coming out soon with similar lending platform for self-employed, business professionals and SME’s keeping the core USPs like algorithmic, machine intelligence, no manual interference and disbursement within 5 minutes intact. ”

About Money Loji



MoneyLoJi.com is owned by Ganesh Leasfin Private Limited, an RBI registered non-bank financial company (NBFC) and are proud members of the Leading CREDIT BUREAUS in India, CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, Experian, Equifax.

Website: http://moneyloji.com/