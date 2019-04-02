Max Bupa, one of India’s leading standalone health insurance players, has been recognized with the prestigious ‘Economic Times Best Brands 2019’ award, at a ceremony in Mumbai on March 29. The recognition was conferred upon Max Bupa basis the results of an independent consumer survey, conducted by The Economic Times in association with research agency ‘Nielsen’, across 15 industries in 12 Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities with a sample size of 7500+ consumers in the age group of 21–50 years. Max Bupa emerged as the only health insurance brand among the 50 most preferred brands of the Indian consumers to be felicitated with the honour.

The Economic Times Best Brands, now in its third year, is a prestigious and credible forum that recognizes brands across various sectors including FMCG, Lifestyle, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Technology and Luxury. The key brand attributes against which the brands were rated included thrust on innovation, uniqueness, brand engagement, heritage and trustworthiness.

Speaking on the recognition, Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa said, “The award demonstrates the trust that our customers have bestowed on us as a business and as a brand. Our strong brand equity is one of our key differentiators that sets us apart from others in the market. We have time and again been recognized as one of the most well-known and trusted brands in our segment. What has helped us cement our brand presence in the market over the last 9 years is the fact that we have always stayed true to our brand promise of always keeping our customers’ health first.”

Ms. Anika Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head-Marketing, Digital and Direct Sales, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “We feel honoured to be receiving this award which is indeed an acknowledgement of the customer’s trust upon the brand and the strong brand equity that speaks for itself. This win will further strengthen our resolve of putting our customer’s first in everything that we do, delivering exceptional products and experiences to our customers always.”

Over the last few years, Max Bupa has worked incessantly towards introducing many innovative and technologically advanced offerings that cater to the evolving health needs of various customer segments across India. These include introduction of first of its kind service offerings like AnyTimeHealth (ATH) machines – a completely automated, technology-based model with a simple interface that offers a comprehensive awareness-to-purchase journey, 30 minutes cashless claims promise. In addition, initiatives such as Point of Care – a first-of-its-kind physical set-up of the company’s dedicated ‘hospitalization assistance cum claim assistance personnel’, InstaInsure and SARAL for bancassurance tie-ups, along with the launch of a dedicated ‘Health App’ for consumers have helped Max Bupa become a ‘brand with a purpose’ to help Indians lead healthier, more successful lives.

The other brands which have been felicitated at the coveted platform include Audi India, Colgate, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and MTR Foods.