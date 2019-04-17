It is widely known that personal loan is a useful tool to meet your financial obligations. From managing a medical emergency to consolidating multiple debts and paying for a wedding, there are many instances when a personal loan can come in handy. Banks and NBFCs across India are witnessing a surge in personal loans. A recent report published by Economic Times indicates that personal loans have touched the mark of Rs. 3.5 lakh crore during 2018-19.



With a positive outlook of personal loans in India, lenders are coming up with new offerings, giving a new definition to personal lending. Term loans have made way for new-age financial instruments aimed at making your life simpler. Take the flexi personal loan for instance. Unlike a conventional term loan, a flexi personal loan comprises a loan limit assigned to you based on your eligibility and credit score. You have the flexibility to withdraw as many times as you need and as much of this loan as you need – you will be charged interest only on the withdrawn amount.



Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers Instant Personal Loans up to Rs. 25 lakh. With quick approval and speedy disbursal, you can use the Flexi Loan to manage all your needs. Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan offers several unique features and benefits including:



Interest-only EMIs

Go easy on your pocket by paying only interest as your monthly installments. The principal amount can be paid at the end of the tenor. This way you can reduce your EMI by up to 45%.



Flexible tenors

Go for a tenor that suits your needs and repayment capacity the best. Choose to repay the loan over a flexible tenor of 12 months to 60 months.



High loan amount – up to Rs.25 lakh

Avail a loan of up to Rs.25 lakh and fulfil all your requirements without worrying much about the funding. Since the interest will be charged only on the amount you utilize, you can apply for a sizeable amount without second thoughts.



Part-prepayment at no extra cost

With zero charges for part-prepayments, you can pay back the loan amount you utilize without any hassle or charges.



Online account management

Manage your loan account from anywhere and anytime. Get the complete access to your account through the online customer portal, Experia. Withdraw, pay EMIs and part-prepay your loan amount conveniently with the help of the portal.



No multiple applications

Withdrawing money from your loan account can be as easy as withdrawing money from your savings account. Without the need for multiple applications, transfer money from your loan account to your bank account in a jiffy.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans Against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in