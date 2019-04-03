Livguard Energy Technologies
People across the globe come together to be part of Earth Hour and pledge their support to bring social change. As part of the event, Livguard decided to take a step towards energy conservation as people usually unplug their electronic devices without bothering to turn off the switches. Thus, the social initiative of #BandKaro came into the limelight. Imagine a virtual social experiment which can bring a significant change in the habit of ordinary people and can urge them to take collective actions for a better tomorrow? With this primary focus, an interactive Earth Hour web banner was created that urged the audience to turn off a switch. The initiative also had a reminder option for alerting people before the actual event.
Not to forget, #BandKaro was the trending hashtag on Twitter, and people actively became part of this productive initiative. Thus, every post, every hashtag, every conversation and every tweet helped the brand in spreading #BandKaro movement throughout the country. In all, it was a splendid effort by the brand in the energy interest of the people. Also, kudos to the out-of-the-box thinking of the creative team that brought this unique innovation.
