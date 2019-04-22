Singapore-based LIKE App, a special effect video editing tool, has launched a new creative function – Colourful hair to offer users fun elements to play with.

The dynamic Colourful Hair sticker applies face-detection and tracking technology to enable dozens of unique and active overlays in users’ videos. Users can now adorn a stylish look in their videos, with coloured hair of their choice, all for free!



LIKE app also has other features that bring a unique experience to users, that no other app offers. Some of the features are:

Superme – Comes with cutting-edge game engine technology to realize real-time interactive image application processing which offers an innovative option to combine photo-editing with video creation. With this feature, users can easily transfer a 2D image to a 3D video – photo processing can now be done with a single click.

Superpower – Augmented reality effect based on skeleton tracking and classification technology, empowering creators to add supernatural effects that match body movement.

4D Magic – Features AI-powered body movement tracking paired with image editing and special effects processing that allows for interchangeable, dynamic backgrounds that can accommodate multiple people in a video.

Music Magic – Identifies background music while accurately matching special effects to any sound, enabling users to express emotions freely by choosing different themes.

LIKE App offers a plethora of features and stickers allowing users to create and edit videos. The features’ list ranges from Music Magic filters, AR effects with 4D magic to a vast library of dynamic stickers that is updated regularly to include new ones.

About LIKE App

LIKE App from BIGO TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD., a fast-growing Singapore-based Internet company dedicated to technology & innovation. BIGO owns BIGO LIVE, a leading global live streaming platform, and other apps. In India, BIGO has company entities in Mumbai and Gurgaon, managed by India native officers.

Besides, with a regional centre coming soon to India, BIGO will be creating employment opportunities to more than 1000 tech professionals. By opening this centre BIGO Technology is not just helping Indian Economy to grow faster but also wants to win the trust of their users by offering locally adapted products.

With the regional centre, BIGO Technology will become the first Singapore-based Internet company to step outside and become a growing local power. With over 57 patents in VoIP/Video related technology and over 356 patents are under the process of application, BIGO Technology is one of the major companies globally in the field of app development and publishing of apps.