The team from Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore, is the Winner of TECHgium ® 2019 for their PoC on Worker Activity Assessment Wearable

The team from VIT University, Vellore is the Second Runner-Up for their work on Modular Wind Turbine Blade Design

​L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, has announced the winners of the third edition of its national futuristic technology-based innovation competition TECHgium®. Kickstarting in January, the event received record-surpassing 19,000 applications from over 270 reputed colleges & universities across India clocking a 200% increase in participants from its inception year 2016.



On this special occasion, the Postmaster General of Bengaluru HQ Region, Col. Arvind Varma, launched the TECHgium® stamp to mark the successful conclusion of the 3rd season of TECHgium®. The one-of-its-kind stamp bears the hallmark of LTTS’ culture of engineering excellence and innovation. The artwork of the stamp is an ode to the potential that engineering students in India hold and how industry-academia collaborations such as TECHgium® can propel this talent to greater heights.



The winning teams are facilitated with awards worth over ₹10 lacs with additional benefits such as continuation of work on the PoCs of interest as a paid project, pre-placement offer and recognition by reputed industry professionals.



The winners of TECHgium® were selected by a distinguished jury of industry experts including Dr. Ranganath Navalgund, Distinguished Professor at ISRO, Mr. Vikas Bhalla, Director (Ultrasound) Philips India, Mr. Rakesh S, Director at Antrix, Mr. R Ganapathi Raman, Country Manager India at ARC Advisory and Mr. Pareekh Jain, Founder of Pareekh Consulting.



“LTTS has always been a big proponent of the student-scientist culture to enable engineering students rise above curriculum and stand out. In my discussion with our global customers, the requirement for industry-ready talent with high digital & innovation acumen is a top priority. The continued overwhelming response to TECHgium®’s third season is a testament to the fact the students are willing to go the extra mile to differentiate themselves,” said Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited. “TECHgium® is dedicated to bringing the brightest minds together and innovate the next-gen solutions that can make a real difference to how organizations operate in the age of Industry 4.0. I wish heartiest congratulations to the winners and hope that TECHgium® continues its legacy of excellence.”



TECHgium®’s third season saw 68 innovative PoCs on real life technical challenges pertaining to emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning & Deep Learning, 5G, Wearables Devices, Solar Technology, Video Analytics, Blockchain and Face Detection among others.



