Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited today announced the launch of its new website https://www.hitachiaircon.in listing an extensive range of state of the art Windows and Split air conditioners for homes and businesses. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gurmeet Singh, Chairman, and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited said: “Today’s Indian consumer is truly global. Easy access to global trends has changed consumer’s psyche and expectations. At Hitachi cooling & heating, we believe that a happy customer soon become powerful social advocates for your business if can exceed their expectations. With the launch of www.hitachiaircon.in we have globally standardized the Hitachi website with the Johnson controls Hitachi Air-conditioning worldwide. This new website is a right example of state of the art design and best in class consumer experience when it comes to knowing about air-conditioning and Hitachi products. The new website will consist of rich information about residential and commercial air-conditioning products along with an explanation of innovative technologies in integrating manner. Hitachi has also launched a new range of expandable inverter air conditioners which expand its capacity with respect to changes in temperature, humidity, and a number of people in a room. Expandable inverter air conditioners will also be available for sales through the new website.”

The site lists an extensive array of advanced air conditioners and refrigerators that offer maximum cooling and come with environment-friendly features. The new website will help people find the best possible air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions, meeting their expectations, through the design, engineering, and manufacturing of reliable and efficient cooling systems. You can browse and buy inverter split air conditioners, fixed speed split ACs, VRF Systems, Ductless air conditioners, ducted air conditioners, chillers, air purifiers, and refrigerators.

The user-friendly website is easy to navigate with a better user experience for both mobile and desktop versions and help you conveniently find the type of air conditioners and refrigerators you have been looking for.

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is the global brand of premium air conditioning solutions from Johnson Controls-Hitachi, a joint venture between Hitachi Appliances Inc. and Johnson Controls Inc. Each company has its own heritage that goes back more than 100 years of history and culture. Together they form a leading global brand in premium cooling and heating solutions.