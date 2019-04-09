Analytics leader SAS has been recognized as one of Asia’s Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work®. Building on a culture of innovation, creativity and work/life balance, SAS pairs a world-class work environment with meaningful work so employees feel inspired and energized.



SAS has always believed in supporting and motivating employees with a culture that helps balance work and life. This commitment is demonstrated by SAS’ continued investment in modern, collaborative workspaces and generous employee benefits.



“Engaged and inspired employees ultimately result in happy customers and strengthen the foundation of our business,” said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. “It’s an honour that this global commitment to our employees continues to be recognized, especially in the high-growth region of Asia, which holds great importance to SAS.”



In addition to being one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia in 2018, SAS ranked on numerous top workplaces lists across the globe and Asia, including Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. In fact, SAS China has been a certified Top Employer by Top Employers Institute for 12 consecutive years. SAS was also a World’s Best Workplace and ranked on the Best Multinational Workplaces in Europe list.



“Every generation of employees brings in something new to our organization in the form of fresh thoughts, ideas and creativity. It’s how we nurture, motivate and encourage them to use these ideas to enhance customer experience taking it to the next level. We nurture a culture of work-life balance that empowers employees making SAS a world class work environment”, said Noshin Kagalwalla, VP & MD, SAS India.



“A great place to work is one in which employees – no matter who they are and what they do for the organization – are having a consistently positive experience of trusting their leaders, enjoying the people they work with, and having pride in what they do,” said Michael Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. “It is an honour for SAS to be recognized by their employees as an organization that fosters respect, trust and fairness.”



About the Best Workplaces in Asia List

Great Place to Work identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces in the Asia and Middle East regions through publishing the annual Best Workplaces in Asia list. The list recognizes companies in three size categories: Small & Medium (20 – 499), Large (500+), and Multinational. To be considered for inclusion, companies must appear on one or more of our national lists in the nine countries represented on the list (Greater China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and UAE). Multinational organizations also receive additional credit for their efforts to successfully create an excellent workplace culture in multiple countries in the region.



About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work, headquartered in San Francisco, is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Great Place to Work provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 50 countries across five continents.



