Analytics leader SAS has been recognized as one of Asia’s Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work®. Building on a culture of innovation, creativity and work/life balance, SAS pairs a world-class work environment with meaningful work so employees feel inspired and energized.
Great Place to Work identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces in the Asia and Middle East regions through publishing the annual Best Workplaces in Asia list. The list recognizes companies in three size categories: Small & Medium (20 – 499), Large (500+), and Multinational. To be considered for inclusion, companies must appear on one or more of our national lists in the nine countries represented on the list (Greater China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and UAE). Multinational organizations also receive additional credit for their efforts to successfully create an excellent workplace culture in multiple countries in the region.
Great Place to Work, headquartered in San Francisco, is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Great Place to Work provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 50 countries across five continents.
