IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank today announced the launch of a multimedia campaign to commemorate the completion of the Bank's journey of 25 years. Christened "#Just25", the all-new campaign takes inspiration from the 25-year-olds of today. Individuals who are innovators, who have made a difference, levelled the playing field or beaten the odds to take on the world. The campaign reflects IndusInd Bank's ethos of being an innovator, an achiever with one cohesive goal of becoming India's most Convenient Bank.



The campaign comprises five TVCs showcasing a para-athlete who has overcome every possible challenge to achieve his goal, a green crusader aspiring to make the world a better place to live, a beginner who's making an impact through innovative ideas, a rural housewife who is a successful entrepreneur as well as an individual who is living his dream of doing things differently; eventually reflecting what inspires us as well as highlighting the role that IndusInd Bank has played in the lives of millions of such individuals over the 25 year journey.



Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Anil Ramachandran, EVP & Head, Marketing and Retail Unsecured Assets at IndusInd Bank said, " 2019 is indeed a celebratory year as IndusInd Bank turns 25. Our #Just 25 campaign embodies the many attributes of who we are and what we have achieved in our wonderful 25-year journey. There is an exuberance and joy at what we have achieved, but more importantly there is a sense of anticipation and promise of what lies ahead. The campaign underscores our constant commitment to our customers over the years. It throws light on how we, in our own way, are trying to make a difference to the wonderful community that we are a part of while steadfastly focusing on our core mission of making banking truly convenient. This milestone provides us an opportunity to both reflect on our past, and to look forward to the rich promise of an even brighter future. We continue to remain mindful that the world is an ever-changing place, and if anything, we must continue to stay young and relevant. We strongly believe that our passion for delivering unique and innovative banking solutions, and our inherent commitment to putting our customer at the heart of all that we do, will continue to be our driving force for the next 25 years."



Also added, Mr. Ankur Suman, Principal Consultant & Creative Head, R K Swamy BBDO Private limited, "In a category that loves to flaunt legacies and play the 'we fulfil your dreams' song, IndusInd Bank has emerged as a distinctly youthful, innovation-oriented brand. So its 25-year celebration had to be different from the regular 'silver jubilee' approach. We looked at this milestone not as a 25th anniversary, but as a 25th birthday! At 25, IndusInd Bank shares the spirit of 25-year-olds who are making a positive difference to the world around us; who proudly say, we're Just25!"

About IndusInd Bank



IndusInd Bank, which commenced operations in 1994, caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers. Its technology platform supports multi-channel delivery capabilities. As on December 31, 2018, IndusInd Bank has 1558 Branches/Banking outlet, and 2453 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country. The Bank also has representative offices in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Bank believes in driving its business through technology. It enjoys clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges – BSE and NSE – and major commodity exchanges in the country, including MCX, NCDEX, and NMCE. IndusInd Bank on April 1, 2013 was included in the NIFTY 50 benchmark index.



Ratings:



CRISIL AA + for Infra Bonds program

CRISIL AA for Additional Tier I Bonds program

CRISIL A1+ for certificate of deposit program

IND AA+ for Senior bonds program by India Ratings and Research

IND AA for Additional Tier I Bonds program by India Ratings and Research

IND A1+ for Short Term Debt Instruments by India Ratings and Research

Moody's Baa3 STA for long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit and issuer rating



