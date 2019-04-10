Mumbai was on the world’s center stage at last week’s inaugural edition of Family Office Deal Flow Summit hosted by SoHo Ventures, led by Kiran Dutta, CEO of SoHo Ventures. Featuring the theme “ Investing in India ”, this exclusive event brought together the largest and most influential global and Indian family office gathering of all time.



Over 80+ elite family offices including a Royal Family from Abu Dhabi, Adidas Family from Germany, Single Family offices from Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Saudi Arabia, Bahamas and India gathered for one day on April 4th at the extraordinary Taj Lands’ End representing over $30 BN in investor wealth.



His Excellency Mr. Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, CEO of Private office of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan was the guest of honour and delivered a keynote speech on his vision for India, investment opportunities and strengthening diplomatic relations between UAE and India.

Moderated by Vani Kola, Forbes most powerful women and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital, Horst Bente, the third generation family member of Adidas, shared the core values that were imbibed by his grandfather, Adi Dassler and how the next generation is carrying forward his legacy and their vision for sports Industry globally and for India. Adidas Family has established “leAD” (Legacy of Adi Dassler) sports tech fund to carry forward family’s vision for sports industry. Horst also shared how the family charter, constitution and governance has helped the family stay together and helped them navigate through succession planning and multi-generational wealth transfer.



“Indian startups are extremely disruptive, competitive and we would like to collaborate with more sports tech startups in near future” – said Christoph Sonnen, CEO at leAD Sports and Advantage sports tech fund.

"It is an honor to host such an esteemed group of investors in Mumbai and to act as a bridge between Indian families and their counterparts in Europe, Asia, GCC, Latin America and USA. India is growing at an exponential pace and time is never better to Invest in India. Aim of this summit is to help understand the landscape of India and top-tier investment opportunities,” said Kiran Dutta, Chairman of Family Office Deal Flow Summit and CEO of SoHo Ventures, a family office management consulting firm.



Some of the influential speakers had this to say about the summit –

“I really met some good talent and made great connections. I would like to push this to other family offices in my network and spotlight India as an opportunity,” said Catherine Shiang , who manages Single Family Office in Hong Kong with a global mandate

Ping Wang, partner at Korea Investment partners who is looking to invest into 3-5 Indian venture capital funds this year

Krishna Chokhani, third generation family member of Chokhani family

"Our time was well spent, and this is one of the best conferences we have attended so far in India" – said, CIO of Single Family Office in India

Attendees discussed various topics of relevance on understanding how to construct a Family Office portfolio, direct and co-investment opportunities, LP-GP relationships, fee structures and the opportunities in 5 asset classes – Real Estate, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Distressed Assets and Impact Investing.



“India will be growing at an exponential pace over the next two decades and our aim is to provide a bridge and help Investors connect with the right opportunities. We will be hosting another Summit in London this fall to bring UK-India relationships closer,” Kiran Dutta, Chairman of the Summit, further added.