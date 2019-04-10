SoHo Ventures
Mumbai was on the world’s center stage at last week’s inaugural edition of Family Office Deal Flow Summit hosted by SoHo Ventures, led by Kiran Dutta, CEO of SoHo Ventures. Featuring the theme “Investing in India”, this exclusive event brought together the largest and most influential global and Indian family office gathering of all time.
Moderated by Vani Kola, Forbes most powerful women and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital, Horst Bente, the third generation family member of Adidas, shared the core values that were imbibed by his grandfather, Adi Dassler and how the next generation is carrying forward his legacy and their vision for sports Industry globally and for India. Adidas Family has established “leAD” (Legacy of Adi Dassler) sports tech fund to carry forward family’s vision for sports industry. Horst also shared how the family charter, constitution and governance has helped the family stay together and helped them navigate through succession planning and multi-generational wealth transfer.
"It is an honor to host such an esteemed group of investors in Mumbai and to act as a bridge between Indian families and their counterparts in Europe, Asia, GCC, Latin America and USA. India is growing at an exponential pace and time is never better to Invest in India. Aim of this summit is to help understand the landscape of India and top-tier investment opportunities,” said Kiran Dutta, Chairman of Family Office Deal Flow Summit and CEO of SoHo Ventures, a family office management consulting firm.
Attendees discussed various topics of relevance on understanding how to construct a Family Office portfolio, direct and co-investment opportunities, LP-GP relationships, fee structures and the opportunities in 5 asset classes – Real Estate, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Distressed Assets and Impact Investing.
Kiran Dutta,
Kim,
|Image Caption : His Excellency Mr. Zulfiquar Ghadiyali
|Image Caption : From Left to Right: Christoph Sonnen, CEO, leAD Sports & Partner at Advantage Sports Tech Fund, Horst Bente, Third Generation Family Member, Founder of Adi Dassler Legacy Project and Adi Dassler International Family Office, Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital
