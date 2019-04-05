Saveyra, the emoji, avatar and sticker app, announces the release of its app in Kannada. Saveyra is designed specifically for a new generation of India’s youth, who like to express their identity, emotions and greetings with images. Saveyra presents a visual language that celebrates both our unique identity and the diversity of our community. Built with love and teamwork, this language helps us clearly see that we are stronger when we are together.

After the successful launch of our app in English and Hindi, Saveyra is digging deeper to transcend the language barrier and penetrate into our users' everyday life. With Kannada being the 33rd most popular language of the world with over 56 million speakers, Saveyra is proud to release our latest version of the app in Kannada. We intend to empower the youth to converse in Kannada in a fun and creative way using our stickers and personalized avatars.

Saveyra launched in Kannada during the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the Kannada new year, marking new beginnings. We want to give our users an innovative way to wish their loved ones in Kannada and add a spark to the conversations with our fun and quirky stickers. By offering a customised regional experience to our users, we aspire to empower them to chat and share in a language our users feel comfortable, even if English is not the first language.

Saveyra is led by ESPN and NFL alum Manish Jha, a mobile industry veteran, who brings over two decades of media and technology expertise to Saveyra. “Saveyra represents dawn, a new beginning, full of hope and optimism. We thought what better way to embark on this new journey than on Ugadi, the festival of new beginnings. After our successful launch and the overwhelming response we received for our Hindi version, we’re now hoping to empower the Kannada-speaking youth to add a new colour to their conversations with our stickers. Saveyra’s aim is to launch our app in 22 regional languages so that the Indian youth can chat without a language barrier”, said Mr. Jha.

The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore and Apple App store and is compatible with both iOS and Android phones. Select the Setting option and change the language to Kannada to gain access to exclusive local Kannada content. With offices in Bengaluru, Los Angeles and Madhubani, the Saveyra team collaborates across the world to bring a global perspective that is still regional and Indian in its core.

Saveyra’s mission is to empower the youth of India so that we can create a bridge between the past and the future using a visual language to express ideas, emotions and greetings. Manish Jha is the founder and Chairman of Silvermine Group and the CEO of Saveyra.

