Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida organized a symposium on 'Overseas Indian Community in Foreign Policy' at the Institute Premises. The aim of seminar was to tell students how Overseas Indian Community is working hard to connect the Indians all over the world. On this occasion International Cooperation Council, General Secretary of India Keshav Parande was presented as a chief guest.

Along with guest Vice Chancellor Prof. N.K Taneja of Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut, Chairman Rajiv Kumar Gupta IMS Noida, Dr Kulneet Suri, Senior Director IMS, Former Prof. Dr. Surendra Nath Gupta of Fiji National University, GST Tribal Ghaziabad Member Arun Kumar Jain, Professor KS Bhati, and Dr. Ajay Kumar Gupta was also took part in the Seminar.

While Inaugurating the program, Keshav Parande said that more than 2.5 crore Indians are spread throughout the world. In order to take care of them, the Government of India has made special provisions for the Overseas Indian Community in Foreign Policy. He added that last fifty years International Cooperation Council – India has been working in this direction for the betterment of overseas Indians across the world.

Addressing the students Prof. N. K. Taneja said that on the basis of qualifications and entrepreneurship the overseas Indians have gained their courage across the world. Indians have elevated the name of India in every corner of the world on the basis of their talent. The International Cooperation Council – India, is today working hard to connect the Indians spread all over the world. At the same time, the program coordinator Dr. Surendra Nath Gupta concluded the program while thanking to all honourable guests present in the symposium.