Customers to avail great benefits and special offers at over 1,300 Service Points across India

More than 4,50,000 Customers Benefited in 2018



Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception, announced the Nationwide ‘Free Car Care Clinic'. The customer connect program began on April 12 and will continue till April 21, 2019, at all Hyundai dealerships and service points across India.



The Nationwide Free Car Care Clinic will offer customers a wide range of services and benefits including discount on parts & labor, Road Side Assistance Retail Program, VAS Products, Special Discounts on giving Referral. To make it more fun and endearing, Hyundai is offering attractive deals to its customers such as “Family Sunday” for customers who have their or any of their family member’s birthday (Spouse/Kids/Parents) during this period, can visit the workshop on Sunday during FCCC and on producing a valid Date of birth document will entitle them to avail an additional discount of 10% on Mechanical Labour. Additionally, keeping in view the ongoing general elections any Indian citizen and a Hyundai customer who has voted can avail an additional discount of 10% on Mechanical Labour on showing the Election Ink mark on their finger.

Speaking about the Free Car Care Clinic, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “As one of the Most Loved and Trusted brands in India, we endeavor to establish the best service standards for our customers by offering Higher Value exceeding customer expectations to make their life -A Happy Life. With Free Car Care Clinic we aim to further expand our service portfolio and accrue benefit to a larger set of customers from across the country. This year too, we hope to see Hyundai customers turning up in large numbers to avail special benefits and make the most of this.”



Keeping in line with Hyundai’s commitment to deliver customer delight and exceptional service quality, the theme of this year’s ‘Free Car Care Clinic’ is an extension to our service slogan – Right Here Right Care.



During the Free Car Care Clinic Hyundai Customers can avail offers like:



Free 50-Point Car including AC Check-up

Upto 10% Discount on Mechanical Parts

Upto 30% Discount on Mechanical Labour

Upto 40% Discount on Value Added Services

upto 20% on Road Side Assistance

Other exciting offers



About HMIL

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has nine car models across segments –All New SANTRO, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, CRETA & TUCSON. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.



HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 91 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 491 dealers and more than 1,310 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering.

