Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., manufacturer of India’s 3rd largest selling air-conditioner brand ‘Hitachi’, recently launched its latest range of energy-efficient and expandable Inverter AC solutions in the capital. With the launch of its all new range of most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly air conditioning solutions, the organization aims to bring about a revolution in Indian AC industry and to become India’s leading HVAC brand.

Hitachi is an already established, premium brand with more than 30 years of legacy in India. As a part of its growth strategy, post the global joint venture between Johnson Controls, U.S. and Hitachi, Japan, the company has been taking big initiatives to fortify company’s leadership in the market.

On launching the latest innovative air conditioning solutions, Mr. Gurmeet Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning said “Hitachi Cooling & Heating has always strived to improve the indoor air experience for its consumers. This year, to provide benefits of an air which is clean, fresh, silent, odorless and surround, Hitachi Cooling & Heating has introduced ‘Hitachi air’ concept for a perfectly balanced and harmonious indoor air experience. With the transcending trend toward Inverter ACs, our all 5 Star ACs in the new line up are Expandable Inverter ACs which is designed specially to perform in extremely hot conditions of the Northern Plains and extremely hot-cum-humid conditions of the coastal areas. This new series provides comfort with 60% faster cooling, 20% more moisture removal and 10% higher performance than other standard inverter air conditioners.”

Hitachi’s innovative range of Inverter air conditioning solutions are eco-friendly products, which are designed for optimum cooling comfort with optimum energy efficiency. Hitachi Expandable Inverter ACs have been designed to provide maximum comfort even at 52 degree Celsius ambient conditions of the Northern Plains or the hot humidity of the Coastal Areas.

To expand its reach in tier 2 and 3 markets, Hitachi has launched many new products in its Inverter air conditioner range which are designed to cater needs of first-time buyer and mid-segment AC buyer. With close to 100 models in its RAC line-up, Hitachi is committed to provide Air conditioning solutions to every segment of Indian AC consumer.