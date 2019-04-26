With so many credit card variants available in the market, finding the best of the lot can seem like looking for a needle in a haystack. To make the task easier for yourself, consider one of the many variants that the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard offers.



Wondering what makes it the best of the best? Read on to find out.



Get a bonus reward when you apply right away

Not only does applying for the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard take mere minutes online, when you do so right now, before 30 April 2019, you stand to gain even more. Once you get receive your SuperCard, you will get an Amazon voucher worth Rs. 500, in addition to the welcome reward points!



Financing is just a click away

In times when you need a quick loan to tide over a rough patch or are met with a need where only cash will do, the SuperCard has your back. This multipurpose credit card allows you to convert your credit limit into a 90-day, interest-free personal loan once a year, and also allows you to withdraw money from ATMs for up to 50 days, without paying interest. All you have to do is pay a 2.5% processing fee to access these facilities.



Rewards are always around the corner

Apart from reward points on every transaction, the SuperCard offers you phenomenal benefits in the form of up to 20,000 points as a welcome gift and bonus points when you cross spending milestones. In addition, you can enjoy fuel surcharge waivers, offers on movie tickets booked through BookMyShow, and a range of other exclusive, money-saving deals and discounts.



A shopping spree is never off-limits

Whether you want to buy a home theatre system for family movie nights and match viewing parties or a new smartphone for your teenager, shopping with the SuperCard is extremely easy. Take home all the big-ticket items you have on your list without stressing your finances, as you can convert spends of over Rs. 3,000 into easy EMIs.



With scores of offers and rewards at every turn, it makes good sense to apply for the SuperCard. Considering the fact that annual savings of up to Rs. 55,000 are just around the corner, check your pre-approved offer and apply right away.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



