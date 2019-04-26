To use multiple digital touch points to ease health insurance purchase, making the process simple and seamless

Max Bupa plans to reach 1 million HDFC Bank customers over the next 3 years

Max Bupa, one of India’s leading standalone health insurance players, and HDFC Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, today announced the launch of ‘digital first’ propositions for the bank’s 40+ million customers, spread across its 5,000+ branches. Max Bupa is committed to provide the best bespoke and comprehensive health insurance solutions and services to HDFC Bank’s customers through a slew of digital touch points like AnyTimeHealth (ATH) machines, deep integration with HDFC Bank Net banking and digital seller apps like InstaInsure.

As part of the corporate agency arrangement with HDFC Bank, Max Bupa provides comprehensive and customisable product variants to the bank’s customers, through multiple digital touch points. The product offerings include Max Bupa’s complete range of indemnity plans including Heartbeat, Health Companion, GoActive and Health Recharge.

Max Bupa, in collaboration with HDFC Bank, has designed an end-to-end ‘digital journey’ for all the bank’s customers, which has been uniquely designed to support HDFC Bank’s assisted and non-assisted mode of selling insurance, in a paperless environment. This robust digital ecosystem will empower the bank’s customers to avail health insurance solutions at their convenience.



Details of digital offerings for HDFC Bank customers: ATH: Max Bupa’s Any Time Health is a completely automated, technology-based model which allows customers to avail health assessment and buy a policy instantly, without any manual intervention. Its simple interface offers a comprehensive awareness-to-purchase journey, overcoming the procrastination hurdle experienced by many Indians. The bank customers will be able to perform non-intrusive health assessment covering Body Mass Index, Blood Pressure, Body Type & Fat %, Muscle %, Bone Mass, Body Temperature, Hydration level and Blood Oxygen %; and buy a policy instantly, in less than 3 minutes. Max Bupa ATH will ease health insurance buying – making the entire process simpler and seamless for HDFC Bank customers throughout the country. In phase 1, 15-20 ATH machines will be installed at HDFC Bank branches, across multiple cities.

Net banking: Max Bupa has designed a seamless digital journey for HDFC Bank customers to purchase Max Bupa health insurance products online. The entire journey between HDFC Bank and Max Bupa runs in a very secure environment, and this journey provides auto underwriting of cases, quick payment through online payment gateway & instant policy issuance, in a self-fulfilled, non-assisted model.

InstaInsure: To make health insurance selling experience seamless and more convenient for HDFC Bank relationship managers, Max Bupa has developed InstaInsure – a digital seller app, aimed at simplifying the selling experience, with the aid of a streamlined and interactive support system. The relationship managers can use the app to complete the policy sale process, including the collection of payment from customers electronically.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Arvind Vohra, Country Head – Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank said, “At HDFC Bank, the customer is at the centre of everything we do. We’re constantly innovating to offer our customers the best range of products and services through multiple touch points. Digital plays a key role in creating the best customer experience. With our partnership with Max Bupa and the solutions that we are offering to our customers, especially ATH, we are confident of further strengthening our digital ecosystem, and we expect our customers across India, to gain access to customized health insurance policies anytime, anywhere.”

Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa said, “Health insurance has become a necessity today due to the growing incidence of lifestyle and critical diseases and growing medical inflation which is currently at ~15%. The industry is severely underpenetrated with meagre 20% of the population possessing any form of health cover. Majority of consumers either find health insurance buying either too complicated or do not find the motivation to ensure something as important as their health. Thus, the Indian health insurance industry needed something disruptive like Max Bupa AnyTimeHealth machines that enable instant health assessment and purchase. The collective vision of HDFC Bank and Max Bupa is to make quality healthcare more accessible through digital innovations and we are confident that our joint focus on delivering smart digital solutions will help us fulfil the health insurance needs of the bank’s 40+ million customers across India. We plan to reach one million HDFC Bank customers over the next three years.”

About HDFC Bank

With 43 million customers, 4,963 branches and 13,160 ATMs across 2,727 Indian towns and cities, HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks. Promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), India's leading housing finance company in 1995, the Bank is widely regarded for its use of technology and ability to provide world-class services. Over the past 24 years, it has successfully gained market share in its target customer franchises, even as it maintained healthy profitability and asset quality.

The Bank’s achievements have been consistently recognised in numerous prestigious surveys and awards. In February, HDFC Bank was ranked No 1 in India by customers in the ‘World’s Best Banks’ survey by Forbes magazine.

To know more about HDFC Bank, log on to www.hdfcbank.com

About Max Bupa

Max Bupa, a standalone health insurance player in India, is a 51:49 joint venture between Max India Limited, a multi-business corporate in the business of life and care and the Bupa Group, a leading international healthcare company with a legacy of providing specialized healthcare services for over 70 years. In FY2018, the company outpaced the industry with a 27% increase in GWP, as against 22% sectoral GWP growth. Focusing primarily on the Business to Customer segment, the company is an innovation expert with many breakthrough innovations to its credit, including its recently launched digitally enabled comprehensive wellness cum health insurance product GoActive. It markets its policies through a balanced distribution mix of over 26,500 Agents, 11 Bancassurance & Alliance Partners and through online sales. Max Bupa operates in the high potential retail health insurance space which is expected to grow to INR 630 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22%.

For more details please visit https://www.maxbupa.com/



About Max India

Max India, the holding company of Max Bupa Health Insurance and Antara Senior Living and equal joint venture partner in Max Healthcare, is focused on health and allied businesses. Max Healthcare and Max Bupa Health Insurance are joint ventures with global leaders, Life Healthcare (South Africa) and Bupa Finance Plc. (UK), respectively. These businesses have well-entrenched positions in their respective categories and are recognized for their outstanding service standards. The Company owns and actively manages a 49.7% per cent stake in Max Healthcare, a 51% stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance and a 100% stake in Antara Senior Living. Max India is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange.

For more details, visit www.maxindia.com



About Bupa

Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

With no shareholders, our customers are our focus. We reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.



We serve 15.5m health insurance customers, provide healthcare to over 14.5m people in our clinics and hospitals and look after over 22,000 aged care residents.

We directly employ over 78,000 people, principally in the UK, Australia, Spain, Poland, Chile, New Zealand, Hong Kong, the USA, Brazil, the Middle East and Ireland. We also have associate businesses in Saudi Arabia and India.

Health insurance accounts for the majority of our business. In some markets we also operate clinics, dental centers, hospitals, and care homes and villages.

For more information, visit www.bupa.com