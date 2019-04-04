GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company empowering entrepreneurs everywhere, today launched a new Professional Email solution in India, designed to help small business owners and entrepreneurs create a professional email address to support their ventures.



A professional email account is an accessible and easy way to have the name of your company or your domain name in your email address. Email that matches your business name, versus “generic” email, can help you look more professional and can build credibility and trust with new and prospective customers. A professional online presence is beneficial whether you are a freelancer, a small business owner, an entrepreneur in early development stages, or an established business. Finally, it is a great way to highlight the name of your company or project in the inbox of those with whom you are in contact.



GoDaddy Professional Email offers a modern look and a clean interface with an intuitive experience, making it easy to set up and use. Professional Email features a responsive design that works great on all of your devices. So, whether you’re working on desktop, laptop, tablet, or on your mobile phone—it’s the same seamless experience. Additionally, GoDaddy Professional Email syncs data across all of your devices automatically so your email, calendar, and tasks are always up-to-date. Professional Email works flawlessly with the email client of your choice, such as Outlook, Apple Mail, or your favorite Android email program.



This email solution also can help you manage your digital life with a customizable web portal that lets you personalize the way you use your email and calendar. Helpful features like drag-and-drop attachments, full-text search, attachment previews, and a clean, ad-free interface provide a top-notch experience. In addition to the features of each plan, Professional Email also has built-in industry-leading security and anti-virus and spam filters to help protect your data.



Sharing his thoughts, Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President for GoDaddy in India said, “India has emerged as a leader for innovation and entrepreneurship that has grown at a rapid pace. With this professional email tool, we aim to strengthen the small and medium businesses and entrepreneur’s online presence, by further building credibility, and help them show a more professional view of their business or idea. GoDaddy wants to help customers promote their business with every email sent.”



GoDaddy Professional Email is currently available in two affordable packages, each aligning to the particular needs of a business or entrepreneur.

The Professional Email Startup plan, currently offered for ₹39.00 per month/user, features:

Email address that matches your domain

10 GB of email storage.

of email storage. Mobile-friendly webmail .

. Calendar, contacts and tasks.

Works with the email app of your choice.

No distracting advertisements

Industry leading email security



The Team plan, currently offered for ₹58.00 per month/user, offers all of the great features of the Startup plan, plus more email storage and additional ways to collaborate:

25 GB of storage

of storage Share and synchronize calendars and contacts with your team

Assign tasks to specific members of your team



GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of products for small business owners and entrepreneurs, ranging from domain names, hosting, website building, to email marketing, security protections and an online store. GoDaddy offers local 24/7 customer support to help guide customers in the growth of their venture, and to find the tools that best meet their needs.

