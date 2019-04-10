As a self-employed doctor, you’re likely to find yourself with unique financial circumstances. For starters, you start receiving pay cheques only in your late 20s owing to a lengthy education period. In addition, you have to purchase medical equipment, invest in a clinic space, pay for your staff’s salaries, and take care of your family's various monetary needs.



These varied requirements, coupled with a hectic lifestyle, can cause a strain on your finances. To give you timely assistance for your personal and professional needs, lenders like Bajaj Finserv offer an exclusive suite of Loans For Doctors. Take a look at what this covers:



Personal loan for doctors

Bajaj Finserv’s Personal Loan for Doctors offers you speedy finance to help you attend to several personal needs ranging from a wedding to your child’s overseas education expenses or meeting home renovation or your international travel expenses. With a loan amount of up to Rs.30 lakh and a flexible repayment tenor of 12 to 96 months, you will surely be able to cover expenses comfortably with this collateral-free loan.



Business loan for doctors

You can get finance for your professional requirements affordably by availing the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Doctors. This loan is of a maximum of Rs.30 lakh and comes with a tenor spanning 12 to 96 months. So, whether you need to purchase a new dental chair, lease a larger space to expand to a polyclinic, or upgrade equipment to improve your patient turnover and accuracy, this loan gives you the assistance you are looking for. Like the personal loan, this one is collateral-free as well.



Home loan for doctors

The Bajaj Finserv Home Loan for Doctors makes buying a home convenient in light of your other financial responsibilities. Not only do you get monetary assistance of up to Rs.2 crore with a tenor of up to 18 years, but you profit from doorstep document pick-up and help with finding the right property. You get approval in 24 hours and can avail of a top-up loan when you require additional financing. The add-on services offered ensure that you can make an informed decision even when you’re juggling several responsibilities.



Loan against property for doctors

There are times that you may require a huge sum for personal or professional reasons. For example, you may want to expand your business and hence move to a new premise or purchase costly equipment like an X-ray machine, a CT scanner or robot-aided surgical systems to provided minimally invasive, advanced treatment. Optionally, you may want to study further or take your family on an international holiday.



In such scenarios, a secured loan like the Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Property for Doctors comes to your aid. You can use a loan amount of up to Rs.2 crore and repay it over a tenor of 18 years.

Apart from this, here are some of the other features you can enjoy when you apply for Bajaj Finserv’s Loan for doctors:

Flexi Loan facility: You can avail a personal loan, business loan, and loan against property as a Flexi Loan. This feature allows you to borrow multiple times from your approved sanction. You pay interest only on the amount utilised and not the total amount granted to you. Moreover, you can choose to repay it as interest-only EMIs through the tenor, and manage your cash flow better. Thereafter, you can repay the principal at the end of the tenor.

Quick processing: The personal loan, home loan and loan against property offers approval within 24 hours. On the other hand, the business loan comes with a 48-hour approval and loan disbursal timeframe.

Hassle-free application: Minimal documentation and simple eligibility criteria tailored for medical professionals make it easy for you to apply at a moment's notice. A short online form is all that you must fill to do so. To apply, check your pre-approved loan offer.

The personal loan, home loan and loan against property offers approval within 24 hours. On the other hand, the business loan comes with a 48-hour approval and loan disbursal timeframe. Hassle-free application: Minimal documentation and simple eligibility criteria tailored for medical professionals make it easy for you to apply at a moment’s notice. A short online form is all that you must fill to do so. To apply, check your pre-approved loan offer.



About Bajaj Finance Limited

