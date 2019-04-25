Frost & Sullivan has appointed Sarwant Singh as the Regional Leader for Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA). He will assume this responsibility in addition to his current role as the company’s Global Head of the Mobility, Aerospace, Defence & Security Practice.



Sarwant brings with him over two decades of experience in strategic consulting and advisory to Fortune 1000 companies, public sector enterprises and multilateral organisations in the mobility and advanced technologies sectors. His counsel has been sought by the Prime Minister’s Office in the UK; international organisations like UNIDO; leading global automotive manufacturers; private equity firms, and investment banks. A former member of the World Economic Group’s Automotive & Transport Council, he is now on the Advisory Board of Nissan, Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and Leeds University Business School.



Commenting on the appointment, Aroop Zutshi, Global President & Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan said, “The Frost & Sullivan Board is pleased to appoint Sarwant as the Regional Leader for MEASA. This region has been a vital contributor to the company’s growth and successful performance. His appointment reflects our commitment to continue driving profitable growth across all our business units, augmenting our research and consulting expertise, and strengthening our value proposition across the region.”



Sarwant’s forte lies in corporate strategy, R&D, product planning, market intelligence, mergers & acquisitions, public policy planning, and corporate venturing. Recent advisory services engagements have focused on digital transformation strategies, including opportunities presented by digitised sales and marketing, data monetisation, and Internet of Things (IoT)-based business models. A charismatic futurist who combines engineering acumen with strong commercial experience, he is oft invited to industry forums and client events as a keynote speaker to share his thought leadership.



“Frost & Sullivan has fired on the twin engines of growth and innovation to successfully navigate the challenges presented by digital and technology-driven disruption,” said Sarwant. “I look forward to being a part of Frost & Sullivan’s transformative journey in MEASA, strengthening our imprint of growth and innovation and fostering deeper, more meaningful engagements with our clients across the region.”



A prolific writer, his book, “New Mega Trends,” is a best seller in 30 countries. His forthcoming projects include two more thought leadership pieces on the Mega Trends that will shape economic, political, social & cultural dynamics in South Asia and the Middle East. He is also a regular contributor to several leading publications and is a columnist on Forbes.com. An avid sports enthusiast, Sarwant follows the Indian cricket team, Kings XI Punjab and Arsenal FC, and plays golf, cricket and squash regularly.



About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion



Website: http://ww2.frost.com



Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan & @Frost_MENASA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frostandsullivan.india.7

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/frostsullivan-measa