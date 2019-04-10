As part of its commitment to make farming communities more sustainable, FMC India today announced that it has commissioned community water filtration plants in 15 villages to increase access to clean, potable water across Uttar Pradesh. The first plant was inaugurated today in village Beejapur (Haidergarh), Distt. Barabanki. This plant will serve the potable water requirement of nearby villages like Naraulli, Barawa, Hatipalpur, Gangapur, Sansara and others in vicinity.



With each plant having the capacity to produce 48,000 litres of filtered water per day, the 15 plants are cumulatively capable of meeting the safe water requirement of nearly 40,000 families. The water plants made with an investment of almost Rs. 11 million, will be operated by the village communities on a cooperative model and are expected to create employment opportunities while promoting community ownership.



“FMC embraces opportunities to better living standards wherever it operates,” said Pramod Thota, country president, FMC India. “In Uttar Pradesh, FMC supports the government’s commitment to uplift health standards, and we are happy to dedicate these 15 water purifiers to support its cause. We believe that these plants will make a tangible positive difference in the health index of the villages in time to come.”



“Project Samarth, FMC India’s corporate social responsibility program aimed at developing the lives of farming communities, is one of the enablers of our corporate philosophy – Pragati Aapki, Prakriti Hamaari – to drive all stakeholders to progress, rural communities being the most important one. We are committed to empower them for a better living, and these water filtration plants are one such undertaking,” Thota added.



Data from the Indian government shows that 69.14 million cases of diarrhea, viral hepatitis, typhoid, and cholera were reported from 2012 through 2017. In a reply to Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of parliament, on April 6, 2018, Jai Prakash Nadda, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, noted that amongst these diarrhea remains the leading killer in India, responsible for 60 percent of all deaths. The installation of new water systems by FMC will address these challenges by reducing waterborne diseases and making a significant difference to the health of the residents in Uttar Pradesh.

