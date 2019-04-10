FMC
As part of its commitment to make farming communities more sustainable, FMC India today announced that it has commissioned community water filtration plants in 15 villages to increase access to clean, potable water across Uttar Pradesh. The first plant was inaugurated today in village Beejapur (Haidergarh), Distt. Barabanki. This plant will serve the potable water requirement of nearby villages like Naraulli, Barawa, Hatipalpur, Gangapur, Sansara and others in vicinity.
About FMC
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fuelled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,500 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.
|Image Caption : Mr. Pramod Thota – President – FMC India, Mr. Ravi Annavarupu – Marketing Director, Mr. Raju Kapoor – Director – Industry & Public Affairs, Mr. Ashu Kalra – Business Director, North India and global leaders, Mr. Marcello Giannuzzi – Global Product Stewardship Lead and Mr. David Penna – Asia Pacific Product Stewardship and Sustainability Lead, amongst other team members at the event
|Image Caption : Dr. Soraj Singh – Director of Agriculture, Govt. of U.P. addressing the gathering at the inauguration
|Image Caption : Mr. Pramod Thota, along with Dr. Soraj Singh – Director of Agriculture and Mr. Neeraj Srivastava – Joint Director, Agriculture Technical, Govt. of U.P. inaugurated the plant and commenced the operations
