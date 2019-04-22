Soul-stirring as you may find, moms have been the angels in sarees, secret-keepers in patialas, and forever supporters in aprons! With the month of May just a flip away, FlowerAura is all geared up to restock love and happiness with exclusive Mother’s Day gifts for her.



To someone so precious who blessed us with our very first heartbeat, there can be no denying that she deserves nothing but the best and thus, spearheading the occasion with exclusive Mother’s Day personalized gifts, FlowerAura is all set to ace the occasion graciously. Along with customized mugs, tabletops, key chains, cushions, the online portal is oozing out love for the wonder woman with exclusive Mother’s Day flowers that are now available in regal arrangements inspired by the panache of the age-old princesses and other precious creations that are especially heart crafted for her.



Recently being noted for upgrading their e-commerce platform and operations, the company spokesperson left no space for the blues and mentioned that Mother’s day is an extraordi-naari day and we are all up for it. Flowers, spa and beauty hampers, Mother’s Day plants which cover all sorts and types such as the personalised plants for mum, fancy jute packaging, or the one with plants in beautifully shaped potted plants.



On being questioned about the instant doorstep delivery, he further responded, “If you are wishing to uplift spirits of your mom and dazzle her to the core, you can even send her gifts within a few hours with our same day gifts delivery. That’s right, coming to your rescue to your last minute realizations, our online same day gifts delivery assures to take over all the issues and make moments memorable.”



Making thankfulness a piece of cake, FlowerAura’s exclusive gifts and online gift delivery are all up and rolling for every son and daughter out there! Living in India in some other city or pursuing education abroad, the portal can spur the moment with gifts that are enough to express those thousand words and overwhelming emotions.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 220 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift's other e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.