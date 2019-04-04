Aster DM Healthcare
Governor Justice (Retd.) Shri P. Sathasivam, the Chancellor of KUHAS will award MBBS degrees to the first batch students of the DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (DM WIMS), on Saturday, 6th April, in a grand ceremony at Naseera Nagar. Prof. M. K. C. Nair, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, will be the chief guest of the function. DM WIMS has received permanent recognition of the Medical Council of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. This was announced by Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare and DM Education and Research Foundation, at Kochi today.
Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 21 hospitals, 113 clinics and 219 pharmacies. These are manned by our 17,800+ employees from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.
