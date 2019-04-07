As a self-employed chartered accountant, you’re responsible for managing the growth of your firm and meeting your personal goals. While a strong plan is needed to support this, having the necessary finances is essential too.



While a personal loan may seem like the most accessible option to set your plans into motion, it may not be the best fit for your varied requirements. Instead, it makes better sense to opt for tailor-made loans known as professional loans to meet your unique needs.



Bajaj Finserv is one such lender that has an exclusive suite of 4 Loans For Chartered Accountants that you meet both personal and professional goals with ease. It consists of unsecured loans such as a Personal Loan and Business Loan, and secured loans such as a Home Loan and a Loan Against Property.



Here is a closer look at each of these 4 options.



Personal Loans to meet any and every need

A Personal Loan for CAs can come in handy when you have to cater to needs such as funding your children’s education abroad, an international holiday or a grand wedding or anniversary celebration. By availing this loan, you can not only fulfil your needs but also keep your savings intact, as you get access to a high-value amount of up to Rs. 35 lakh at an affordable interest rate. This way you can achieve your goals without any compromises. As for repayment, you can choose a convenient tenor ranging from 12 to 60 months and make part-prepayments too, should you wish to, as long as the amount is more than the value of 3 EMIs.



Business Loans to fuel your practice

To run a thriving practice, you’re sure to need funds at some point or the other, especially for landmark decisions such as diversification and increasing dependency on technology. To keep capital and revenue expenses from straining your finances, you can avail a Business Loan for Chartered Accountant as it is specially designed to cater to your needs. With a high loan amount of up to Rs. 35 lakh, available on a collateral-free basis, you can cater to absolutely any business needs conveniently. You can repay this amount over a flexible tenor of up to 60 months.



Home Loan to buy your dream family home

When you want to buy a home for your family, real estate expenses can run into lakhs if not crores. To meet such expenses without breaking the bank, avail a Bajaj Finserv Home Loan for Chartered Accountants that gives you access to up to Rs. 2 crore at an economical interest rate. With a tenor of up to 240 months, you can make convenient repayments and also choose to prepay your loan before the tenor ends at no charge. What’s more, Bajaj Finserv also offers assistance to search for the right property as well as a property dossier that helps you understand the technical aspects of buying a property.



If you already have a home loan and want to reduce your interest outgo, you can transfer it to Bajaj Finserv by availing the Home Loan Balance Transfer option. Bajaj Finserv also offers you a high-value top-up loan along with a home loan, giving you an additional boost to take care of home or other expenses.



Loan Against Property to finance big-ticket expenses

Whether you want to buy an office space, pursue a course abroad to add to your skill set, set up a practice in another city or location, send your children for an overseas education or more, you can avail a Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Property for CAs to take care of the substantial expense conveniently. Not only do you get a high-value loan of up to Rs. 2 crore, you also get a flexible tenor of up to 20 years. As is the case with other loans, you can choose to prepay the loan and reduce your interest outflow.

Best of all, when you apply for these loans with Bajaj Finserv, not only can you access low-cost, high-value sanctions, but also instant approval and quick disbursal. Additionally, you can choose the Flexi Loan facility, which allows you to borrow funds from the sanction as and when a need arises and pay interest only the amount withdrawn. You can also pay interest-only EMIs through the tenor and repay the principal at the end of the tenor. This option not only allows you to save up to 45% on repayment, but also makes managing your cash flow through the tenor much easier.



Whether you want to scale operations or attend to unplanned personal needs, think no further than a Bajaj Finserv Chartered Accountant Loan. Start now by checking your pre-approved offer to enjoy instant and hassle-free approval.

About Bajaj Finance Limited



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Fixed Deposits, Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself as the only NBFC in India with the S&P global BBB rating.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in