Ferrero India unveiled Ferrero Group’s 9CSR report at an extraordinary event attended by a distinguished gathering of social experts, academia, media and business partners at the Italian Embassy, New Delhi. The report details out the sustainability efforts met globally and in India by the company based on its ideology ‘’. The report was unveiled by the Member of Parliament and former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Hon. Shri. Anand Sharma. The event was graced by his Excellency Mr. Lorenzo Angeloni, Ambassador of Italy and Mr. Stefano Pelle, Managing Director of Ferrero India along with the Ferrero India management team.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Anand Sharma said, “The Ferrero Group is focused towards the upliftment of local communities while building a sustainable business in India. Their strategy of ‘Sharing Values to Create Value’ is an exemplary model on how to successfully integrate sustainable goals with business and create a win-win for all stakeholders. What equally impresses me is the inspiring philosophy of looking after their former employees and investing in child development – who are the future stakeholders of the society."

On the occasion, Mr. Stefano Pelle, Managing Director of Ferrero India said, “Ferrero has always worked with the dual agenda of building a sustainable business while benefitting the local communities where we operate. Through the Ferrero Group’s Michele Ferrero Entrepreneurial Project in India, we are creating jobs at the Baramati plant near Pune and providing skills, training and employment to women and men who were previously working at farms.”

“Ferrero India is presently at a very pivotal point in its journey in India,” Mr. Pelle said, adding, “The company is focused on consolidating its business and is gearing up for further growth in India. We believe in the ‘Make in India’ values and in the last 12 years, we have launched various social responsibility programs as a mark of our commitment and gratitude to this wonderful country which has welcomed us so warmly. We are positive and committed to doing much more in the years to come.”

Ferrero has increased its investment 7 times since it set up its factory at Baramati in 2007. Today, the Ferrero Group has the third largest workforce in India after Italy and Germany.

The 9th CSR report lists 18 sustainability goals of the Group worldwide and reaffirms the Group’s strong ambitions for the future. All of these sustainable targets are shaped by absolute respect for the People and the Planet. The CSR report is also a testament to Ferrero’s renewed support for the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

In August 2018, the Group achieved the expansion of the Kinder+Sport ‘Joy of Moving’ social responsibility program to 30 countries including India and moved 5 million children worldwide. This program supports physical education programs, provides schools with technical equipment and promotes the importance of physical activity for children and young people. The Group also achieved 100% of virgin paper from certified sustainable supply chain globally.

Ferrero is the No. 1 food company in the world for reputation as per the Global Reputation index among the best companies globally. One of the reputational pillars of the reputation index score is accountability for a more sustainable world and the Ferrero Group’s success today is attributed to a responsible supply chain, good governance, transparency, compliance, long-term value, innovation and digitalization worldwide.

Recently, Ferrero India signed an MoU with the Pune Zilla Parishad to construct 8 Anganwadis in the next 3 years at various strategic locations at Baramati. This project will be fully funded by Ferrero India and implemented in close collaboration with the Pune Zilla Parishad and will help provide better education facilities to the local community.

