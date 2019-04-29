Fiorano Software, a leader in Integration Middleware, API Management and peer-to-peer distributed systems, announced today the release of version 12.0 of the Fiorano ESB and API Management platform. The latest release with new adapters and tools includes enhanced and optimised features to improve performance of its servers delivering a more productive SOA and API Management deployment with a significant incremental return on investment.

The platform offers a unified profile to run all Fiorano Servers in a single process and ships with several new adapters including a Kafka Connector, DynamoDB, AS4Connector, SMPPSend and WebSockets. Users can now import Event Processes directly from the Dashboard and optimize CRC processes by fetching components from local repositories. The new platform provides a new HTML5 dashboard, monetisation and security policies like JWT/JWS for API Management while supporting Open API specifications, OpenId Connect and time-based accessing and quota policies along with information about the geographical location of the requests’ origination.

According to Atul Saini, CEO & CTO, Fiorano Software, “With APIs at the fore-front in all verticals including banking and financial services, Fiorano 12 serves as the onramp to digitalization via new add-on Accelerator packs for the PSD2 regulation and Open Banking, helping banks deliver regulatory conformance virtually out-of-the-box. The PSD2 Accelerator provides banks a single-stack, integrated and quick-to-implement environment consisting of all the components required to deliver PSD2 ASPSP Interfaces. We cater banks in all geographies with support for Open Banking UK, Berlin Group & STET guidelines.”

Fiorano Software, a Silicon Valley based USA (California) Corporation is a trusted provider of Enterprise Integration Middleware, high performance messaging and peer-to-peer distributed systems, since 1995. Fiorano operates through its worldwide offices and a global network of technology partners and value-added resellers.

Global companies including AT&T Wireless, Boeing, Federal Bank, L'Oréal, NASA, Rabobank, Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Aboitiz Power, Canadia Bank, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano to drive innovation through open, standards-based, event-driven real-time solutions yielding unprecedented productivity.