Dalal Street Investment Journal conducts Investor Awareness Program (IAP) on wealth creation to reach out to investors across India with the sole mission of educating investors and guiding them to follow a well – planned and rewarding investment routine in both direct equity as well as Mutual Funds.
The DSIJ Family is blissful and proud of having completed 68 Investor Awareness Programmes across various cities in India in FY 18-19. The IAPs were met with an overwhelming response from equally excited crowd of equity and mutual fund investors in each of the cities. The high level of enthusiasm of the IAP audiences totaling about 10,000 has managed to raise our spirits and encouraged us to travel to various locations to meet and greet the wonderful investors.
Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many ‘firsts’ to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.
