Castrol, the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company in India, today conducted a training programme of Truck Aasana for the truck driver community in New Delhi. This training as part of the final leg of Transform Truckers Abhiyaan, a Zee Media initiative, sponsored by Castrol, was conducted across 13 states in the country to further spread the message of health and wellbeing amongst truck drivers.

Ishwar Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and Bollywood actor Ali Fazal graced the finale held in New Delhi yesterday where the discussions revolved around the health of truck drivers, ensuring a robust transportation ecosystem and helping them with tools to become financially independent.

A study by Castrol India brought to light the stressful lifestyle of long-distance commercial drivers. It found that over 50%** of Indian truckers face driving related health issues such as lack of sleep, back, joint and neck pain and a host of other concerns. To address them, Castrol India in association with The Yoga Institute, Mumbai designed Truck Aasana, which comprises a special set of yoga postures meant specifically for truckers to help them stay fit and healthy before, during and after their trips. This Castrol CRB Turbomax Truck Aasana initiative has reached out to over 180,000 truck drivers across the country since its inception and aims to impact many more truckers.

With the initiative, covering over 5,000km across 13 states.

The Transform Truckers Abhiyan initiative which featured 11 pitstops and three Commercial Vehicle Forums helped Castrol educate more than 6,000 truck drivers about Truck Aasana and brought industry stakeholders as well as truck drivers together. Commenting on the initiative Kedar Apte, Vice President – Marketing, Castrol India, said, “The trucking industry is a significant contributor to our nation’s economic growth and prosperity, and truck drivers are a vital force in keeping the nation moving. Castrol has always supported the truck driver community and we believe these specially designed Truck Aasana will improve the overall wellbeing of truck drivers and assist them in keeping fit. We are happy we could reach this health and fitness message to such a large audience of truckers across the length and breadth of India.”

** As per Kantar IMRB study to understand the common health issues faced by truckers, Apr-May 2018

