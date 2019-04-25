North America based Fintech Accelerator Program – Findigm is set to enter into Indian market as a joint venture with SMEStreet – India’s flagship ecosystem for MSMEs and Startups.



Findigm is a global Accelerator Program aimed at facilitating fast and efficient business ecosystem for Fintech startups and help them in getting ready for the market in less time and with global expertise at their helm.



Fintech as a subject has gained a great amount of popularity among startups and aspiring entrepreneurs in India. The program will not only motivate such fintech initiatives but also ensure the availability of entire technology architecture which is required to run various types of fintech businesses and also give international exposure to reaching out the unreached.



SMEStreet has become a knowledge-driven ecosystem for Indian MSMEs and Startups. As a fast growing community, this tie-up will help the startups of this ecosystem to avail the best for their fintech related market vision.



“The biggest challenge for any startup exists in their initial days of business operation. These initial days spent in the creation of the product. In the case of fintech related products, it becomes very critical to introduce something really robust, secure and scalable in the market, but to build such product a lot of time is required. This accelerator program will ensure that startups should not face this challenge and enter into the market in very less time. In such a scenario, the business life cycle can get started quickly,” says Vinay Kotapati & Massimo Barone, Co-Founders of Findigm.



"Fintech is getting considered among the top five business priorities for startups and aspiring entrepreneurs in India. This strategic association between SMEStreet and FINDIGM will address a wide market segment. Through this tie-up, the whole pre-launch process for any fintech startup will become efficient. We are proud to be part of this as a facilitator and India outreach partner," finds Faiz Askari Co-Founder of SMEStreet.



Findigm India will focus on providing startups their proprietary frameworks and API’s developed in the areas of Blockchain, Machine Learning and AI-based technology and global payments Solutions which ease out the pressure of surviving in business for the initial days of product development and faster deployments to markets.

About Findigm India



Findigm is the new paradigm of comprehensive startup ecosystem backed by a strong technology firm providing solutions, frameworks, API’s in the areas of BlockChain, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT and End to End Payment solutions. As a global accelerator program, Findigm has developed a ready to use proprietary frameworks for startups in the following areas:

Cloud-based EMV Host platform, Incentive management platform with QR Code for issuance and acceptance of payments across the globe

Blockchain solution creating Digital ID Keys for Financial Institutions, Merchants and individuals to deliver a powerful, digital ecosystem for Financial Institutions, ICO's and Payment processors, a closed loop ecosystem for ICO's, Gaming & Entertainment Industries.

White label solutions for alternative payment gateway, FX, MPOS, Mobile Wallet, closed/ open loop card program and redemptions for ecommerce applications.



About SMEStreet

With an aim to become knowledge sharing driven ecosystem for Startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) SMEStreet was formed in 2014. Since then, SMEStreet as a dynamic digital media platform have created exclusivity through the pro-business content and have managed to attract close to a million of Entrepreneurs, CXOs and Policymakers who are involved in the small business segment. Being part of Vertical Business Media Pvt. Ltd. this media platform is committed to contribute proactively in facilitating and acknowledging business growth through effective on –ground market analysis, understanding the trend and more.

Having conducted market survey led analysis, SMEStreet has conducted a series of market reports, policy influence analysis, business events and presented success stories around the potential-rich Small Business segment. For more: https://smestreet.in