More than 100 companies came to campus for the placement season for the Class of 2018 at The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women. The highest salary was INR 18.46 Lakhs, a 50% increase from last year. Vedica Scholars grossed packages at an increase of over 120% from their previous salaries: 20% of the cohort was placed in consulting and research companies, 22% received roles in the e-commerce sector, and 10% in the financial services sector.

“I'm excited to be working with one of the biggest FMCG companies in the world,” said Ishwarya Thirumalai (Class of 2018). An engineering graduate, Ishwarya was recently placed with Nestle.



This placement season, Vedica welcomed several new recruiters on campus. These include – Airtel Payments Bank, OYO Rooms, Western Digital Corporation, Fortigo, GCF Education, Kraftshalla, NephroPlus, Ad Astra Consultants, Feedback Infra, Nayara Energy, eGovernments Foundation, Institute of Competitiveness, Western Digital Corporation, POPxo, among others. Returning recruiters included: Nestle, KPMG, Deloitte, EY, FSSAI, Max SkillFirst, Core Diagnostics, ZS Associates, SoulTree, Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), SecureNow, Kantar, Truly Madly, Moglix, Tata Trust, and MMTC-PAMP.

“The selection process was rigorous, but the mock interviews and case study sessions by the careers development cell helped me prepare well,” shared Poornima Uppal (Class of 2018) placed at KPMG as a Business Analyst.



Known for its multidisciplinary approach to management education, the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women has carved its niche in management education. Within three years, Vedica has found a strong response from industry and established itself as an institution of prestige for young women. Employers increasingly rely on the Programme for a cadre of workplace-ready professionals.

Vedica Scholars have been placed in diverse roles and with organizations that span across sectors – Consulting, Research, Digital, Technology, Public Policy, FMCG, Insurance, Infrastructure, Education, Hospitality and Healthcare. Some of the interesting new roles and opportunities offered on campus this year are Product Managers, Operations Manager, Customer Experience and Business Development, Capacity Building Managers in the Founders Team, Programme Manager and EA to Country Manager. Vedica assures placements to every scholar and has demonstrated its strong positioning through with consistent years of placement cycles, and an average salary of over INR 9 Lakhs, each year.

Applications for the upcoming Class of 2020 are open. We encourage all women who are keen to join a transformational management programme to apply.

The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women is an 18-month full-time, residential programme in management practice and leadership.