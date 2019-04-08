Unadulterated driving pleasure with the open-top two-seater exuding pure sporting pedigree.

Emotion-packed body design, electrically powered soft-top roof, driver-focused interior design and powerful driving dynamics.

Introducing in India for the first time, BMW M Performance model for even more exhilarating performance.

The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster was launched in India today. With powerful driving dynamics and a progressive design, the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster offers the freedom between road and open sky.



The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model from today onwards.



Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “BMW has a rich history of roadsters that have stood out as icons of pure driving pleasure. The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is our brand-new addition to BMW’s long history of engrossing roadsters. With dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, this open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster into the world of tomorrow. When the roof opens, there are no limits to driving pleasure in the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster.”



The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is available with a choice of two engine variants – the BMW Z4 sDrive20i and the BMW M Performance model, the BMW Z4 M40i. The all-new BMW Z4 M40i is the sportiest model combining the elegance of a roadster and the athleticism of an M automobile. Some striking individual touches can be added to the BMW Z4 sDrive20i by opting for the Sport Line or M Sport package. The Sport Line Package impresses with its sportier appearance whereas M Sport model gives the vehicle a more dynamic touch.



The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW Z4 sDrive20i : INR 64,90,000 BMW Z4 M40i : INR 78,90,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorised BMW Dealer.



The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster

The exterior shows the style of the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster in its purest form. The long bonnet, the classic soft top and the short overhangs define the characteristic roadster silhouette of the car. At the push of a button, the classic soft-top opens and closes electrically in ten seconds. The newly designed BMW Kidney Grille sporting a new mesh design and vertically aligned headlights conveys pure dynamism. BMW Individual Exterior Line Aluminium Satinated accentuates prestigious ensemble. The standard LED headlights or optional BMW Adaptive LED Headlights ensure a prominent stance on any road.



With large Air Breathers on the front wheel arches and aerodynamic air vents, the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster looks and moves like a true driver's machine. The distinctive rear spoiler stands out elegantly from the surface while the lateral design lines flowing in at the shoulders frame the slim LED rear lights. The rear apron that combines with the diffusor and exhaust tailpipes, radiates a special presence and sporting flair.



The design of the interior also places the focus on the puristic sportiness of the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster. Inside there is a clearly structured arrangement of control elements, complemented by the driver-orientated cockpit design that enhances the focus on the driving experience. The Light package lends an elegant ambience that invites passengers to relax.



The electric seat adjustment is easy to use and the memory function allows the driver to save preferred settings. The through-loading system can utilize greater storage space when transporting larger items. The practicality of the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster features an increased storage space behind the seats with a retaining net, large cupholders under the centre armrest cover and roomy door pockets.



The roadster’s model line-up is spearheaded by a BMW M Performance version. The BMW Z4 M40i combines the performance of a sports car with the freedom of a two-seater convertible. Numerous details inspired by BMW M motorsport set powerful accents and provide an exceptional measure of dynamics and agility. Some standard features like 19” M light alloy wheels, Cerium Grey finish in the BMW Kidney Grille, exterior mirror caps and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes advertise a particularly sporty character.



In the interior, standard specification for the BMW Z4 M40i includes a leather and Alcantara interior with blue contrast stitching and blue piping. As an alternative to the standard Quartz Silver, the trim finishers can also be specified in High-Gloss Black, Aluminium Mesh Effect or Aluminium Tetragon. Further, M sports seats with additional adjustment options along with an M leather steering wheel form a part of the high-quality cabin space.



Striking exterior and interior details in High-Gloss and Satinised aluminum ensure a particularly sporty appearance in Sport Line model. Numerous premium-quality black High-Gloss applications, exclusive leather coverings and other design highlights give the vehicle a luxurious air. The M Sport Package impresses with even greater athleticism with M Aerodynamics Package, M exterior Badging, elements in BMW Individual Black High-Gloss Shadow Line finish, door sill finishers with M designation and M Leather steering Wheel. The Ambient Light function creates a cosy lighting atmosphere in the interior while the 2-zone Air conditioning provides individual climate control within the cabin.



The innovative petrol engines from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offers considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, thanks to BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology. The two-litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine of the all-new BMW Z4 sDrive20i produces an output of 145 kW/197 hp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm at 1,450 – 4,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.6 seconds.



The BMW Z4 M40i conjures the power required for its breathtaking performance from a three-litre six-cylinder in-line engine, whose inherently instantaneous response, hearty appetite for revs and smoothness combine with improved efficiency. The three-litre engine of the BMW Z4 M40i produces an output of 250 kW / 340 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 4.5 seconds.



The 8-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. Variable Sport Steering continuously adjusts the steering effort required depending on the current speed.



BMW EfficientDynamics doubles ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, 50:50 Weight Distribution and lightweight construction amongst other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT/ SPORT+) to suit diverse driving conditions. The Adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes and M Sport differential, standard on BMW Z4 M40i Roadster raise the car’s already impressive handling bar to even greater heights.



The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with airbags front and side airbags for the driver and passenger, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and an emergency spare wheel.



The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster features a new radically revised and modernized cockpit. The BMW ConnectedDrive features the new BMW Live Cockpit Professional that comes with BMW Operating System 7.0. The layout features a 10.25” digital instrument cluster in a hexagonal frame and a high-resolution (1920 x 720 pixels) touchscreen information display. Together, the two displays provide a large amount of information – all in the driver’s direct field of vision. Customizable and personalized displays in the instrument cluster and the menu display in the central information screen can also be configured.



The BMW Live Cockpit Professional also features an adaptive Navigation system (integrated Global Positioning System –GPS) with 3D maps, the next generation BMW iDrive with touch controller, Wireless Apple Car Play® and connectivity through Bluetooth and 2 USB ports. Also, available now are many driver assistance features like Active Park Distance Control (PDC), rear view camera assisted optional Parking Assistant function and Driving Assistant function. Other optional features include a high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon with 12 loudspeakers and 408 Watts of output, a first-ever full-color BMW Head-Up Display screen with a resolution of 400 x 800 pixels and Wireless Charging function.

