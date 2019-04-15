MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul is a part of the esteemed MIT Group of Institutions incepted in the year 1983. The Group is a pioneer educational body of India. Ever since its inception, the Group has educated innumerable students and created valuable assets for the world. Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) which began its operations as an engineering college has now developed as an esteemed educational Group offering courses in multi-faceted disciplines such as management, law, arts, science, engineering, etc. The Group laid the foundation of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul in 2006 with an endeavor to fulfill its responsibility of molding the future generation.

The sprawling 125acre campus of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul is situated in Rajbaug, Near Hadapsar, Pune which houses a beautiful gurukul style architecture with school buildings, separate boarding houses for girls & boys, playground, sports complex with a gymnasium, Olympic size swimming pool and state-of-the-art facilities for outdoor sports. The school boasts of its world-class infrastructure, host of amenities, unique learning pedagogy, interactive learning tools and a conducive learning ambiance that facilitates the holistic development of the students. It is affiliated to International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge International Education (CIE). Both of these are international boards that aim at creating global citizens and well-balanced individuals. The school follows a value based education system where the students receive academic knowledge along with life skills, life values, and other virtues. It is among the top IB schools in Pune. In fact, the school was ranked 1st as the top boarding school with an international curriculum in Pune by the Times Education School Survey.

MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul is among the pioneer boarding schools in India. The students get the best of both worlds in the hostel as they are trained according to Indian principles while their academics are based on international standards. Being a Gurukul school, the Guru Shishya Parampara is the real cornerstone of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul. Here, all the students receive education, life skills and values through their mentors. A strong teacher-student relationship allows the students to learn without any hesitations. It offers myriads of boarding facilities including 24*7 securities, on-campus medical aid with 24*7 ambulance, and other necessary facilities. The refectory of the school is known to provide a balanced & nutritious diet to the students that encourage the development of their body and their mind. All these facets of the school have facilitated MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul to be considered among top international boarding schools in Maharashtra.

Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, the founder of MAEER Pune said, “In this fast-paced and technologically – driven world, it is essential to have disciplined and self-reliant people with strong character who knows how to exploit the technology for the benefit of the mankind and respect their ethos. This is the underlying thought that motivated us to lay the foundation of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul. We have been fostering the students with value-based education for more than a decade. We are inspired by the thought that in this modern-world, imbibing the children with the much-needed traditional principles of a Gurukul, training them with a global perspective in Gurukul environment and connecting them to their culture and heritage is essential to develop the children holistically. We combined this traditional system of learning with modern amenities to create well-balanced individuals with a global perspective, who are still rooted to their heritage. This rich amalgamation facilitates us to mold the students into confident and winning personalities. Through our unique learning pedagogy, we’ll continue to create mentally alert, physically strong, spiritually elevated and socially conscious individuals.”