Häfele, the world leader in furniture and kitchen fittings, has over the last few years expanded its global assortment portfolio to include a sophisticated range of built-in home appliances; a natural transition that has enabled the Group to cater to its Global customer segments with a holistic solution-based approach. Today, the Appliances segment has become an important business for the Häfele Group with an international presence in over 30 countries. This brings in a strong motivation for the Group to create a strong global identity for its international appliances business by consolidating all local brands sold by different Häfele subsidiaries under one Global Brand name: “HÄFELE APPLIANCES”. Aligning itself to the Global Strategies of the Group, Häfele India is also consolidating its entire Appliances business under this Global brand. Through this consolidation, the company will now communicate with all its customers in India and South Asia with one flagship brand i.e. Häfele Appliances while continue to cater to different market segments with 2 distinct product lines:



International Luxury Appliances: Häfele’s international range of luxury appliances houses world-renowned brands like Asko (Designer range of Cooking and Cleaning appliances from Sweden), Liebherr (Sophisticated range of Refrigeration and Cooling Appliances from Germany) and Falmec (Technologically advanced range of extraction hoods from Italy). Häfele​’s In-house Premium Appliances: Häfele’s in-house range of premium built-in, free-standing and counter-top appliances has been developed keeping Indian cooking and cleaning patterns in mind while bringing in the trademark German quality and innovation that the company is well known for.

As a first step, Häfele India opened its first exclusive Design Showroom for the “Häfele Appliances” range in Bangalore on 25th April 2019. This showroom showcases the entire range of Häfele’s in-house premium appliances that houses a holistic collection from cooking, baking, refrigeration and cleaning appliances, to extraction hoods and countertop appliances. All the Appliances from this range have been carefully designed to perfectly complement the unique patterns of Indian cooking and cleaning, and come with the highest standards of German quality in modern designs. The Häfele Appliances showroom is located at approximately 100 meters from the Company‘s main Design Showroom at Langford Road in the heart of Bangalore City.



Mr. Jürgen Wolf (Managing Director – Häfele South Asia), who inaugurated the Häfele Appliances Showroom in Bangalore, says: “Today, Häfele is a global brand that stands for market-leading products and services that cater to all Interior design needs. The objective is to leverage brand “Häfele” across all our solution-based categories. Home Appliances, in particular, is one of our fastest growing categories and it is important for this business to have a unified brand approach across all markets. Therefore, keeping the strength of brand Häfele in mind, it has been decided to use “Häfele Appliances” as our unified brand name for all home appliances businesses worldwide. With this move, we will not only create a uniform and clear brand strategy for our appliances business here in South Asia but will also benefit from the alignment with the Global strategies of the Häfele Group.”



Visit the newly launched Häfele Appliances Showroom at No. 2/1, Shiv Manor, Langford Road, Shanthi Nagar, Bangalore – 560 027, India.