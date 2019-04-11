Europe India Centre for Business & Industry (EICBI)
Against backdrop of Brexit, London based think tank Europe India Centre for Business & Industry (EICBI) released its EuIndia40 list at the European Parliament in Brussels, featuring young entrepreneurs, policy leaders, thought leaders, business executives, trade body leaders, all under the age of 40, who are going to play an important part in shaping European Union – India trade relations during the next few decades. The list was released by Hon. Caroline Nagtegaal, who is the Member of European Parliament – Netherlands & Vice Chair- European Parliament delegation for relations with India and Mr. Sujit S Nair, who is the Chairman of EICBI during the Europe India Business Leaders Conference which took place at the European Parliament on 10th April. Europe India Business Leaders Conference 2019 follows the hosting of 22 business summits in the European Union (at the British Parliament and European Parliament) by EICBI’s delivery partner Sivaleen and these summits have played a key role in connecting 3100 stakeholders in EU, India, UK corridor.
Sujit S Nair, Chairman of Europe India Centre for Business & Industry (EICBI) said, “EuIndia40 is an initiative by Europe India Centre for Business & Industry (EICBI) to discover young leaders in India and EU, who we believe can play a crucial role in bridging the divide between the EU and India, the two largest multi-party democracies in the world. From our experience of playing a key role in promoting EU India trade relations over the last decade, we can proudly say that future of the EU India relations looks very exciting as a new brand of young leaders is emerging from both sides. I am pleased to present EuIndia40 for the year 2019.”
