Against backdrop of Brexit, London based think tank Europe India Centre for Business & Industry (EICBI) released its EuIndia40 list at the European Parliament in Brussels, featuring young entrepreneurs, policy leaders, thought leaders, business executives, trade body leaders, all under the age of 40, who are going to play an important part in shaping European Union – India trade relations during the next few decades. The list was released by Hon. Caroline Nagtegaal, who is the Member of European Parliament – Netherlands & Vice Chair- European Parliament delegation for relations with India and Mr. Sujit S Nair, who is the Chairman of EICBI during the Europe India Business Leaders Conference which took place at the European Parliament on 10th April. Europe India Business Leaders Conference 2019 follows the hosting of 22 business summits in the European Union (at the British Parliament and European Parliament) by EICBI’s delivery partner Sivaleen and these summits have played a key role in connecting 3100 stakeholders in EU, India, UK corridor.



The 16 women and 24 men leaders who made to the EuIndia40 list come from all walks of life and represent 16 different nationalities – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom. 11 young leaders from India made the list and this includes Ms. Alice Chikara from Optimone, Mr. Anshul Garg from Mohan Group of Companies, Dr. Jitendar Sharma from Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone/ Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), Mr. Joel Fernandes from EU-India Policy Dialogues, Mr. Kenney Jacob from Ayruz Data Marketing, Mr. Naveen Madishetty from World Academy of arts, Mr. Nishant Choudhary from EuroCham Myanmar, Mr. Rahul Ithape from Nakshi.com, Ms. Sneha Rakesh from Akarmaxs/ Samagraabhivrudhi, Ms. Sulur Vanangamudi Subashini from Apex Pharmaceuticals and Mr. Vijibabu Gurugubelli from Lead Process India. The idea of the list is to shine spotlight on these young achievers and promote their work.

Sujit S Nair, Chairman of Europe India Centre for Business & Industry (EICBI) said, “EuIndia40 is an initiative by Europe India Centre for Business & Industry (EICBI) to discover young leaders in India and EU, who we believe can play a crucial role in bridging the divide between the EU and India, the two largest multi-party democracies in the world. From our experience of playing a key role in promoting EU India trade relations over the last decade, we can proudly say that future of the EU India relations looks very exciting as a new brand of young leaders is emerging from both sides. I am pleased to present EuIndia40 for the year 2019.”



India and the EU celebrated 55 years of diplomatic relations in 2017. With Brexit opening new possibilities for furthering EU India relations, there has been a lot of discussions in the EU India trade corridor that Brexit will make trade deals between the EU and India a little easier.