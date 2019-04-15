Situated in Ujjain, a prominent ancient learning center of India, Avantika University has become the foremost choice of an array of students belonging to Madhya Pradesh who yearn for professional courses. It is a part of the prestigious MIT Group of Institutions that is known to impart world-class education embodied with the Indian ethos. Following the trail of its parent Group, the university follows a value based education system. It aims at the holistic development of all its students.

The university has a sprawling campus that houses different design, engineering and architecture colleges offering bachelors and masters degree. Avantika University is one of its kind as it is the first design-centered university of India. Design lies at the crux of the university and all its courses are design-centric containing some elements of design. Ever since its inception, the university is shaping the career of innumerable young aspirants in the field of design, engineering and architecture. It is known for its impressive track record and many of its alumni are placed in top companies in India as well as abroad. Currently, the university is accepting admissions for the academic year 2019-20.

Avantika University has unique learning pedagogy and it offers an exceptional learning ecosystem to all the students. Here, the impetus is laid on the concept of ‘how to think’ rather than the age-old learning method of ‘what to think’. This learning pedagogy is what creates a real difference for the students. When the students are motivated to brainstorm and come up with ground-breaking ideas, it empowers them to innovate every single day. In this way, they are able to grab the classroom learnings more effectively. It also facilitates in making the students bold, confident and risk takers.

The educators of Avantika exploit advanced learning tools and learning methodologies to train the modern generation. Experiential learning, project-based learning, contextual learning, activity-based learning, etc form the core of learning in Avantika. The educators believe in the art of storytelling and share their real-life stories with the learners to create interest in the classroom. The concept of the Flipped Classroom is also practiced by educators. In this model, the students go through a short video lecture prior to the classroom session and then the whole session’s duration is devoted to projects, discussions, and exercises. In this way, the students are able to learn and comprehend the concepts in a better way.

Avantika University has its unique academic model that separates it from other universities. It collaborates with other educational institutions, industry experts, reputed organizations and educational partners in the field of technology, design and fashion to create a distinctive learning experience for the students. At present, the university offers four tracks in its undergraduate program. These include Foundation, Discipline, Specialization and Integrated Experience tracks.

In the Foundation track which is common to all specialization, the learners comprehend the purpose of learning. They develop their creative, analytical and social skills. They are encouraged to think, observe, analyze, ideate, communicate and reflect. In the Discipline Core, the emphasis is laid on developing cognitive skills pertaining to the discipline/specialization. In this track, the students can make a clear mindset regarding the tracks of specializations that they’d choose further. Once the students select the specialization, they have to undergo specialization track. Here, the students are required to design and execute projects on their chosen specializations. This track facilitates in fostering collaboration and problem-solving skills. Last is the Integrated Experience Track which is a culmination of the three tracks. It includes Industrial Internship where the learners can hone their classroom learnings.

Mr. Manesh Patil, Registrar Avantika University said “We at Avantika believe that it is our responsibility to mold the future of India. That is why we offer a conducive learning environment for all our students so that they can learn to the best of their abilities. We motivate our students to apply classroom learning in the real world; to brainstorm and come up with creative ideas; to experiment and find new ways or applications of the concepts. Our students are exposed to state-of-the-art learning tools to disseminate knowledge in the best possible way. We help our students in every possible way. In our mission to deliver knowledge to every brilliant mind, we offer scholarships, tuition fee waiver, and teacher’s assistance to all the meritorious students. In the coming years, we endeavor to offer more courses, facilities as well as amenities and continue to mold the future of our country.”