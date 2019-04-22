Leading aerospace competition in India provides a platform for students to innovate and showcase their skills in flying and engineering

Over 1,094 students across India participated in the competition

Highlights Boeing’s commitment to nurturing aerospace engineering talent in India

​Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) announced the winners of the sixth annual Boeing-IIT National Aeromodelling Competition, one of India’s largest and most popular aeromodelling programs. This year’s competition featured 1,094 students from over 250 institutions across India. The competition also saw a 30% increase in the number of girls participating in the zonal rounds.

34 finalists from 12 teams were selected to the final round held at the IIT Delhi Hockey grounds. Disha Bawale, Indraneel Mane Deshmukh, Apoorv Mathakari, Pruthwiraj Kothavale from MIT College of Engineering were declared winners of the competition.

“The Boeing-IIT National Aeromodelling Competition is an excellent platform that gives young aviation enthusiasts in India a chance to hone their skills,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India. “I want to thank all the students for their participation. The prospect of these students in India creating the next big disruption in aerospace excites us. We are proud to be part of an ecosystem that inspires young minds to innovate,” added Gupte.

The zonal level rounds of the competition were held at IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras. The top three teams from each zone came to IIT Delhi to participate in the finals. In the run-up to the competition, Boeing conducted aeromodelling workshops across the IIT campuses, training students on designing and building radio-controlled airplanes.

Through initiatives such as the Boeing-IIT National Aeromodelling Competition, the Boeing HorizonX India Innovation Challenge and the Accelerated Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME) Apprenticeship program, Boeing is actively developing an ecosystem that encourages innovation and skill development for aerospace in India.

Boeing’s partnerships with academia and the industry have resulted in the establishment of two research centers —Aerospace Network Research Consortium (ANRC) at Bangalore and National Centre for Aerospace Innovation and Research (NCAIR) with IIT Bombay. NCAIR has spurred technology entrepreneurship in aerospace manufacturing for the industry. Boeing has been able to promote cutting-edge research and technology in wireless networks, developing patents and several research papers at ANRC.



Details of winners:

Position Institute Team Members Winner MIT College of Engineering Disha Bawale MIT College of Engineering Indraneel Mane Deshmukh MIT College of Engineering Apoorv Mathakari MIT College of Engineering Pruthwiraj Kothavale 1st Runner-Up Centre Point School, Nagpur Zaosh Khambata Centre Point School, Nagpur Akshat Vishwakarma Vincent Palloti School, Nagpur Aaryan Vasu Government College of Engg, Nagpur Chaitanya Patil 2nd Runner-Up ACS College of Engineering Rajeshwari R ACS College of Engineering Keshav S ACS College of Engineering Sanjay B ACS College of Engineering Sumanth R



About Boeing

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. Providing the mainstay of India’s civil aviation sector for more than 75 years, Boeing’s performance-driven aircraft are also playing an important role in mission-readiness for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. Boeing is focused on delivering value to Indian customers with advanced technologies and is committed to creating sustainable value in the Indian aerospace sector – developing local suppliers, and shaping academic and research collaborations with Indian institutions. Boeing has strengthened its supply chain with over 160 partners in India, and a JV to manufacture fuselages for Apache helicopters. Annual sourcing from India stands at $1 billion. Boeing currently employs 3000 people in India, and more than 7000 people work with its supply chain partners. Boeing’s employee efforts and India country-wide engagement serves communities and citizenship programs to inspire change and make an impact on more than 200000 lives. For more information, visit www.boeing.co.in

