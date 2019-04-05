BMW India delivers 2822 cars to customers with 19% growth.

MINI India on a strong path with sales of 160 cars growing by 18%.

BMW Motorrad India sells 597 motorcycles with outstanding growth.

Maintaining its ascent in the luxury car market, BMW Group India has registered the highest-ever Q1 sales (January – March 2019). All three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad – are on a strong growth track from the start of the year overcoming the current market scenario.



In Q1 2019, BMW Group India delivered 2982 cars (BMW + MINI) registering a growth of 19% as compared to Q1 2018. BMW India sold 2822 cars, clocking a notable growth of 19%. MINI India led the niche small-premium car segment with sales of 160 cars and a growth of 18%.



Owing to increasing demand for its widely-popular range of products, BMW Motorrad India has posted a remarkable growth with sales of 597 units.



Quarter BMW MINI BMW Group India

(Cars) BMW Motorrad India

(Motorcycles) Q1 2019

2822

(+19%) 160

(+18%) 2982

(+19%) 597





Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (Act.), BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India is on a growth path. Closing 2018 with highest sales ever, the momentum has been successfully carried forward into 2019 by registering the best Q1 sales till date. BMW Group India will continue its unwavering focus on maximizing performance, bringing best-in-class products to the Indian market and exceeding expectations on each and every service that is offered. We are confident that the growth strategy for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad will yield even higher results in the coming months and we will continue to grow the luxury vehicle market in India.”



The BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo have contributed strongly to the growth story. BMW also saw significant contribution coming from the locally-produced X range with introduction of the all-new BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe that created a novel segment in the luxury car market and generated new demand.



The iconic MINI Hatch and the now locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 80% in MINI sales.



The sub-500 cc offerings of BMW Motorrad – BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS – led the outstanding growth of BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 80% in sales. The recently launched BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure have also created high demand among motorcycling enthusiasts.

BMW Group India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of Indian automobile market. Along with automobiles and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. Till date, BMW Group has invested INR 12.5 billion in its subsidiaries in India. (BMW India – INR 5.2 billion and BMW Financial Services India – INR 7.3 billion).



BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region). The wide range of BMW activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country.



BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces ten car models – BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5 and MINI Countryman. In 2019, the plant will also start local production of BMW X7. BMW dealerships also display BMW X6, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW M5 Sedan and BMW X5 M which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).



MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India. Presently, the MINI model range includes MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and locally-produced MINI Countryman. MINI has established eight sales outlets in India.



BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in 2017. BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally-produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India. The range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles available in India as completely built-up units (CBU) include: Sport – BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, HP4 RACE; Adventure – BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS; Roadster – BMW S 1000 R, BMW R 1200 R; Heritage – BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and Tour – BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B.



