Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has launched industry first proposition to pay electricity bill on EMIs #BijliOnEMI along with instant financing options. This summer, get ready to stay cool at affordable prices with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. Now, you can shop for the latest air conditioners, air coolers, LED TVs, and refrigerators on the EMI Network and get special offers customized for you.

Bajaj Finserv has come up with a first of its kind offer that enables you to convert not only the cost of your air conditioner but also your electricity into easy EMIs at no extra cost. Also, when you shop for the best air conditioners from selected dealers, you get a cashback of up to Rs. 500 on your electricity bills. This summer, Bajaj Finserv has come up with a unique offer. In this offer, when you buy an air conditioner worth Rs. 20,000, you get an Insta Credit of Rs. 5,000. When you purchase an AC worth Rs. 40,000, you get an Insta Credit of Rs. 7,000 in your Bajaj Finserv Wallet app. This way, you can pay for your electricity bills on EMI. This offer is valid till 30th June, 2019. To avail this, you need to check your pre-approved offer on Bajaj Finserv website, then visit your nearest partner store and purchase the product on easy EMI options.

The AC market has been growing more rapidly than other sectors over the last decade. Summer temperatures rising to 40 degrees in several parts of North and high levels of humidity in the west and south are driving this growth, along with rapid increase in disposable incomes of individuals. About 5 million air-conditioners are sold every year in India and it is estimated that this will rise to 7.5 million by FY20.

Consumers now consider air conditioners as a necessity rather than a luxury. The penetration of the product has witnessed a significant rise even in the smaller towns of India with easy EMI options available in the market. Reports suggest that Tier 2-4 towns now contribute 50-55% to overall air-conditioner sales in the country, double of what it was about five years ago. Also, air-conditioners are the most widespread purchase by India's middle class.

At Bajaj Finserv, you can easily choose from various brand partners such as Symphony, Blue Star, Godrej, Haier, Hitachi, LG, Llyod, Samsung and Voltas. The top products in the category are Split conditioners, window air conditioners, inverter air conditioners, and more. You can shop for an AC that suits your needs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and bring home your air conditioner on EMI without a credit card today.

For more details, click: http://bit.ly/2GtqIMX

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in/emi-network-summer-offers

