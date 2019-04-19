Be it booking stay for your guests at a 5-star hotel, or buying your daughter a designer trousseau, wedding outfits and jewellery, a dream wedding costs big bucks. From booking exotic venues such as erstwhile palaces to hiring the best decorators from France, financing a wedding is impossible without the right finance.



For times when you don’t have the necessary amount saved up, as a self-employed or salaried professional, you can simply borrow a loan against property for a wedding. This loan is offered by a multitude of banks and NBFCs such as Bajaj Finserv and is easily available to self-employed applicants with a regular income.



Take a look at how Bajaj Finserv’s Loan Against Property features make it ideal for a quintessential big, fat, Indian wedding.



Choose nothing but the best

For your child’s big day, you’re likely to want only the best. This is why the loan against property for wedding offers you funds up to Rs.5 crore in just 72 hours. By mortgaging a high-value property, you can tackle all expenses with one loan.



Make the impossible, possible

Hiring the best caterers in the country or commissioning a wedding film is made easy, as loan against property eligibility criteria are minimal. You only have to meet age and income requirements, and reside and own a property in Bajaj Finserv’s listed cities to be able to apply. What’s more, loan against property documents required are minimal too, so you can apply online instantly.



Give your child the best wedding gift

A wedding gift should remind you of happy memories and not of financial strain. A loan against property for wedding makes this possible, as you can gift your child an overseas honeymoon, car or even a home. With a loan against property tenure of up to 20 years, you will be able to repay the loan conveniently.



Don’t let anything ruin the fun

When planning a grand wedding, you can’t oversee every task. This means that you may have to pay a hefty sum for a necessary license on the day of the sangeet, accommodate unexpected guests or hire a different vendor at the nth minute. To tackle such expenses, the loan against property for wedding offers a Flexi Loan facility.



This feature swoops in to save the day as you can borrow from the total sanction in parts, as per your needs, and pay interest only on what you use. You can also pay interest-only EMIs through the tenor and repay the principal at the end of the tenor to make cash flow management easier.



With so many benefits on offer, there’s no reason to look at any other financing solution for your child’s wedding. Simply check your pre-approved offer and start planning the wedding that is sure the talk of the town.

About Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited – one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country with 19 product lines across consumer, commercial and SME finance catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for purchase, construction and renovation of homes, plots or commercial spaces. It also provides loan against property for business or personal needs as well as offers working capital for business expansion purposes. It also offers finance to builders and developers engaged in the construction of homes. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest CRISIL AAA (Stable) rating.



To know more: https://www.bajajfinserv.in/housing-about-us-about-bajaj-housing-finance-limited