Summer is upon us. As the temperatures soar across the country, customers can expect their electricity bills to do the same. To combat this challenge, Bajaj Finserv through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd had launched a unique campaign #BijliOnEMI earlier this month wherein customers buying air conditioners will also have the option to pay their electricity bill on EMI.

After an overwhelming response, the campaign has now entered in its second phase wherein through a Vox Pop video the Bajaj Finserv team spoke to customers to understand their problems during summer and the reaction on the ‘Electricity bill on EMI’ proposition along with ‘AC on EMI’ by Bajaj Finserv. Simultaneously, a contest is being run on social media to engage with the consumers on the same lines.

Through the contest, users are asked to share their Bijli stories (whether they relate to power cuts, long electricity bill queues, reaction at home after long electricity bills, etc) through videos, images and text on their social profile tagging #BijlionEMI and #BajajFinserv. The top 10 Reponses with maximum engagement (likes, shares, comments) on their posts stand a chance to win Amazon voucher worth Rs.5,000 and the top response wins a Smartphone worth Rs.35,000.

In the video, people were asked about the ways and means they use to tackle the heat during summer. Many respondents stated that they either drink lot of cold drinks to keep the heat at bay, go for a swim or stay back in office for longer hours as it has air conditioners etc. When asked about using ACs during summer, people were hesitant and had various concerns with regards to high electricity bill with the usage of AC. However, on knowing about ‘Electricity bill on EMI’ proposition along with ‘AC on EMI’ by Bajaj Finserv under #BijliOnEMI campaign, people were amazed and said that they have never heard of any such offer before and would like to try out this offer to avail the unique benefits.



Through the #BijliOnEMI campaign, Bajaj Finance has witnessed a surge of 42 percent increase in the sale of air conditioners as compared to last year. The sales growth is expected to penetrate further in various tier II and tier III markets with increased awareness and engagement. Through the second phase of the campaign, Bajaj Finance aims to reach-out to every Indian household to help their customers finance the high electricity bills that may arise due to extensive usage of air conditioners during summer.



To know more, visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in/emi-network-summer-offers

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in